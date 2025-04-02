Press Releases

04/02/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Trump Attack on Planned Parenthood of Southern New England

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding news that President Donald Trump is withholding federal Title X funding for reproductive and primary healthcare at Planned Parenthood of Southern New England.

“There is no role for partisan pandering and interference when it comes to our healthcare. Abortion and contraception are safe, legal and accessible in Connecticut, and we’re not about to let Donald Trump change that. This cruel act seeks to abruptly deny healthcare to tens of thousands of women and patients across our state, and we stand with Planned Parenthood to fight back,” said Attorney General Tong.

Tens of thousands of Connecticut patients receive both reproductive healthcare and primary care at clinics operated by PPSNE, including abortion care, contraception, STI testing, cancer screenings and other primary care. Many of those patients are able to access family planning services because of Title X funds. This is not the first time President Trump has attacked Planned Parenthood and tried to defund women’s healthcare under the “gag rule” prohibiting any clinic receiving Title X federal funds from providing or even referring patients for abortion care, even though Planned Parenthood had never used Title X funds to provide abortion care to patients. Attorney General Tong sued to block the Trump Administration in 2019, and the rule was later overturned under the Biden Administration. During the first Trump Administration, the “gag rule” resulted in a dramatic loss of Title X providers and a substantial decrease in healthcare services provided, most notably for low-income patients, minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals living with disabilities, minors, and those living in rural areas. Republican attorneys general sued to block the healthcare funding during the Biden administration, and Attorney General Tong joined states defending the restoration of funding.

