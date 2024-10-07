Submit Release
Enjoy nature and autumn treats at MDC’s free HOWLoween event Oct. 19 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – An autumn evening takes a nature-filled twist when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners host HOWLoween from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. See live nocturnal critters such as owls and bats and enjoy games and treats at the center’s native plant garden. This free event is for all ages and costumes are welcome.

HOWLoween is an annual celebration hosted by MDC, the Kansas City Police Department, and other neighborhood partners. Visitors can take a Wildside Walk through the native plant garden for a close look at displays of nocturnal wildlife. Children will have a howling good time exploring nature stations like Track or Treat, The Bone Yard and Slithering Snakes. Operation Wildlife will have some live animals in their care on display, such as owls and bats. Neighborhood community groups will have table displays and offer treats.

The Discovery Center is accessible for all with a paved trail through the native plant garden. The indoor lobby, hallways, and restrooms will be open, too.

Due to construction at the main entrance of the Discovery Center, the interior will be accessible through an alternative entrance on the south side of the building.

Registration is not required. For more information, call 816-759-7300 or visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/203105.

