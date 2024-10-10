Millions of Students Struggle with Reading: Step by Step English School Makes Learning Fun with Halloween-Themed Book

The "Step is Trick or Treating" is the perfect Halloween book to help improve reading skills. This visual vocabulary glossary, placed at the start of the book, visually represents each key word used in the story, helping children grasp word meanings with ease. Step by Step English School Logo.

A new Halloween themed children's book with a ground-breaking "Visual Vocabulary Glossary" to help improve reading skills was released.

YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent reports from numerous localities reveal a growing crisis in education—millions of students are unable to read at grade level. This alarming trend highlights the need for innovative solutions to help young children improve their reading skills while making the learning process enjoyable. In response, Step by Step English School has created an exciting new resource that blends education with the magic of Halloween: "Step is Trick or Treating" , a children's storybook designed to make reading fun and accessible for young learners. "Step is Trick or Treating" follows the adventurous monkey named Step on his festive trick or treat journey.It introduces a ground-breaking "Visual Vocabulary Glossary" . This glossary, placed at the start of the book, visually represents each key word used in the story, helping children grasp the meaning of each word which will appear in the story. The innovative approach allows kids to practice new vocabulary while visually connecting to the story, offering a deeper understanding of the language.Unlike traditional children's books, which rely on written definitions or context alone, Step is Trick or Treating ensures that every word is reinforced through imagery. By showing each word in a visual format before the story begins, children can confidently approach the text, improving their comprehension and making the reading process less intimidating. This method not only supports students struggling with reading but also enhances the experience for those learning English as a second language.The story takes Step on a colorful adventure to various locations, including his school, neighborhood, and the local store while learning important English adjectives, describing candies as big and little, long and short, hard and soft, and yummy and yucky. The story wraps up with Step returning home to count all the candies he's collected, reinforcing numbers in an interactive and engaging way. The book is also interactive, featuring a coloring section and a word-tracing activity—all designed to reinforce learning through creative and hands-on activities.To top it all off, "Step is Trick or Treating" comes with a charming animated video that brings the entire story to life. Children can watch as Step’s Halloween adventure unfolds in vibrant, animated format, adding an extra layer of fun and engagement. Ideal for young readers and their families, this book combines storytelling, interactive activities, and multimedia enjoyment for a Halloween experience like no other.

Step is Trick or Treating (Animated Halloween Storybook Narration) - Step by Step English School

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.