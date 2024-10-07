InterContinental Dubai Festival City to Showcase its Exclusive 'Events by InterContinental' offering at IMEX America

Festival Arena by InterContinental Dubai Festival City Al Ras Ballroom - The Event Centre at InterContinental Dubai Festival City The Event Centre Waterfront Promenade - InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Dubai’s MICE market projected to grow from USD 5.65 billion in 2024 to USD 10.01 billion by 2031, aligning with increasing demand from the US market

Showcasing our world-class facilities to a global audience aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional event experiences and supporting Dubai’s growing MICE sector.” — Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager of IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- InterContinental Dubai Festival City is set to participate in IMEX America 2024, the largest global trade show for the meetings, events, and incentive travel industry.A renowned MICE destination in the UAE, the property will showcase its newly unified offering, 'Events by InterContinental Dubai Festival City', positioning Dubai Festival City as a premier hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region.Taking place at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, IMEX America brings together suppliers and buyers from every sector of the meetings industry. This prestigious platform will allow IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City to highlight the comprehensive event solutions under 'Events by InterContinental', boasting an impressive total of 15,000 square meters of versatile event space. This includes the 7,200 square meters pillarless Festival Arena, an ideal venue for conventions, exhibitions, and concerts for up to 9,000 people.The newly enhanced 5,000 square meters ‘The Event Centre’ features a waterfront location, with ballrooms, meeting rooms, and a promenade that offers stunning views of historic Dubai Creek in the foreground, with the renowned city skyline and Burj Khalifa rising beyond.“We are excited to participate in IMEX America this year,” said Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager of IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City. “Showcasing our world-class facilities to a global audience aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional event experiences and supporting Dubai’s growing MICE sector. IMEX provides a unique opportunity to engage with industry leaders and foster partnerships.”'Events by InterContinental Dubai Festival City' showcases cutting-edge technology, including the largest built-in LED screen and a 16.5k high-lumen projector, ensuring exceptional presentation quality for all types of events. The Event Centre, designed by renowned architect David T’Kint, seamlessly blends modern sophistication with functionality, catering to diverse event needs, from international conferences to intimate gatherings.Aligned with IHG’s global “Journey to Tomorrow” initiative, 'Events by InterContinental Dubai Festival City' embraces sustainable practices, positioning itself as a leader in eco-friendly event management. As part of the Sustainable Meetings program, the venues focus on reducing environmental impact by minimizing waste and lowering carbon emissions. Key initiatives include the implementation of an on-site water bottling plant to reduce plastic usage, a comprehensive food waste management system to significantly lower waste output, and the prioritization of locally sourced products to cut down on transportation-related emissions.These efforts have earned the venue the prestigious Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp, further reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.With Dubai’s MICE market expected to grow from USD 5.65 billion in 2024 to USD 10.01 billion by 2031, IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City is committed to supporting the city's position as a global hub for business and events.The strategic investments in 'Events by InterContinental Dubai Festival City' aim to meet the increasing demand for premium event spaces, providing world-class services that align with Dubai’s vision for sustainable development and growth.“We are proud to present 'Events by InterContinental Dubai Festival City' at IMEX America, a premier platform for the global meetings and events industry,” said Pranav Vohra, Cluster Commercial Director of IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City. “Our focus on sustainability, advanced technology, and versatile spaces ensures that we can meet the growing needs of the MICE sector while supporting Dubai’s position as a leading destination for world-class events.”

