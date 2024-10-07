Request for Proposals Issued for Agricultural Lease at South Shore Management Area in South Kingstown

Published on Monday, October 07, 2024

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the use of agricultural land at one site in Rhode Island. DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) will lease the parcel only for the purpose of raising and harvesting agricultural products because the parcels are in state management areas that were acquired and are protected for the benefit of wildlife conservation and public recreation. The parcel includes:

Proposals will be received by the State of Rhode Island, Department of Environmental Management, Division of Fish and Wildlife, through their website, https://dem.ri.gov/dfw-ag-lease for 30 days following posting. Any questions concerning this solicitation may be emailed to DEM.AgLeaseInfo@dem.ri.gov no later than close of business on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2024.

DFW oversees farming activities on leased sites to ensure the effects are consistent with management objectives. These leases are designed to meet the needs of wildlife, the farmer, the community, and DEM. Parcels may not be used for any other purpose, subject to the terms and conditions specified by DFW in the RFP documentation.

Agriculture is one of several management practices on DFW lands and provides multiple benefits for wildlife, and the local economy. It is an effective way to enhance forage and cover for wildlife and create hunting opportunities. Funds from manufacturer taxes on hunting ammunition, firearms, and archery equipment go toward the purchase of management lands in Rhode Island and others states and to projects to restore, conserve, manage and enhance habitats for wildlife.

