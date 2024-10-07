First Female Hispanic Pilot Shares Her Journey, Suits Up after 40 Years

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – After a career of breaking barriers, Lt. Col. Custodio retired from the Air Force without taking part in one last tradition among pilots: her fini-flight. Team Beale celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with cultural presentations, dancing, food and a visit from the first female Hispanic pilot in the military, retired Lt. Col. Olga Custodio. Originally from Puerto Rico, Custodio served 24 years between the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

“I have over 40 years’ experience as a pilot and aviator, I continue to stay in the profession because I feel it’s important to stay visible and accessible to students,” said Custodio. “You can’t share what you know with them otherwise.”

Custodio spoke for Beale Air Force Base’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration. She discussed her heritage and career, bringing up the 23-year career of her father in the U.S. Army, serving in World War II and being a member of the-all Hispanic 65th Infantry Division during the Korean War.

Custodio had the privilege of accompanying her father to multiple posts around the world which taught her both respect for other cultures, and an appreciation for the opportunities provided in the United States. She graduated high school at 16 and went back to Puerto Rico to discover an appreciation and love for her own culture.

While attending the University of Puerto Rico, Custodio was denied entry into the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps. It was a decade later when the Air Force began actively seeking female pilot candidates. This opportunity finally allowed Custodio to pursue her passion and fulfill what she considers to be the best job in the Air Force: becoming a pilot.

“My husband was active duty at the time, and we had a four-year-old,” said Custodio. “He said, if this is what you want to do then I’m here to support, and it’s been a great journey ever since. I love every second of it.”

Custodio was the first Hispanic woman to graduate from U.S. Air Force Undergraduate Pilot Training and went on to become the first female T-38 Talon flight instructor and later an instructor of T-38 flight instructors. She was awarded the Air Education and Training Command (AETC) Aviation Safety Award for superior airmanship after executing a safe heavy weight landing in weather minimums during an engine failure bird strike emergency. Custodio left her active-duty commission to fly for American Airlines, however, continued to serve her nation in the Reserves as an Officer Training School instructor.

While her children were growing up, Custodio would regularly visit Puerto Rico so they too could learn about their culture. Custodio learned how to play the cuatro, an instrument similar to a guitar, and started a Puerto Rican folk dance group at home in San Antonio. She spent the last 20 years finding ways for different Latino cultures to contribute to Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Everyone, no matter what your heritage is, you need to be proud of that, you need to understand and learn it, and pass it on,” said Custodio. “That’s a legacy you can share with your family.”

Custodio took a moment to recognize the many different cultures and heritages that make up the Air Force, as well as other cultures of her own heritage. She stressed the importance of respect and appreciation for one’s own heritage as well as the heritage and cultures of others.

Custodio also spoke at Roseville High School, sharing her experiences and lessons with students. Her persistence and commitment served to inspire both service members in the midst of their careers and youth looking to their future.

Custodio is also an active advocate for Project Quesada, an Air Force outreach to engage diverse youth groups in Science, Technology, Engineering, Aviation and Math (STEAM) fields and the availability of being a part of such fields while serving their nation in the Air Force.

Beale had the privilege of bestowing upon Custodio her own fini-flight on a T-38, honoring her remarkable service.

“I got to experience something I haven’t done in many decades and get in the seat of a T-38,” said Custodio. “It was like riding a bike, I got in and it felt just like I had done it yesterday. It was a dream come true; I am so grateful.”