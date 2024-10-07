Attorney General Bird Reaffirms Commitment on October 7 Anniversary to Standing with Israel and Against Terrorism

DES MOINES—Today, on the anniversary of the barbaric October 7 terror attack on Israel, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird reaffirms her commitment to standing with Israel and against terrorism.

“Today marks one year since the worst attack on the Jewish community since the Holocaust,” said Attorney General Bird. “Please join me in reaffirming our commitment to standing with Israel and against terrorism. I will continue working as Attorney General to ensure we eliminate terrorism and root out antisemitic hate. When we say, ‘never again,’ we mean it.”

Since taking office, Attorney General Bird has led the charge in Iowa and nationally in showing support for Israel and the Jewish community. She has spearheaded the following efforts:

Attorney General Bird remains unwavering in her efforts to support Israel, terror victims, and the Jewish community in Iowa and across the country.

Video Transcript:

A year ago today, over 1,200 innocent people were murdered in the worst attack on the Jewish community since the Holocaust.

These were sons, daughters. Moms and Dads. Grandmas and Grandpas. Friends and neighbors. And their lives were forever lost at the hands of terrorists.

We must fight terrorism. We must stand against antisemitism. And we must stand with the families who’ve been affected by this violence.

We stand with Israel.

And when we say, “never again,” we mean it.

