Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,020 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,539 in the last 365 days.

Advertising Agency Foundry512 Hiring for New Roles

Photo of Advertising Agency Office

Foundry512 is expanding its teams and roles with key positions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundry512, a leading full-service advertising agency based in Austin, is thrilled to announce job openings in its Health and Wellness division for key positions and roles and it continues its expansion. As part of Foundry512’s continued growth and commitment to delivering innovative marketing solutions, these new roles will play a pivotal part in orchestrating both digital and traditional media strategies that elevate brand visibility for our clients.

One of the first roles that the Austin ad agency is hiring for is a media planner and buyer. The Media Planner/Buyer will be responsible for planning, negotiating, and purchasing media across various platforms (TV, radio, print, digital, outdoor) on behalf of clients. They will manage client budgets, ensuring the most effective and efficient use of media spend while working closely with 3rd party agencies, vendors, and internal teams. The role also involves monitoring campaign performance, optimizing media strategies, and maintaining positive relationships with stakeholders.

As part of its strategic offering to its clients, Foundry512 team members maintain T-shaped capabilities that allow them to work with multiple levels of team members across similar or adjacent domains. Their integrated team member model is one of the ways the agency is able to remain agile enough for mid-market brands while maintaining deep capabilities for its enterprise clients.

To learn more about the Media Planner & Buyer position, please visit Foundry512 Recruiting for more information.

Aaron Henry
https://www.foundry512.com
+1 512-593-2403
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Advertising Agency Foundry512 Hiring for New Roles

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more