Lost Youth Hiker Located in Webster

Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson

603-352-9669

October 7, 2024

Webster, NH – Just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 6, 2024, New Hampshire Fish and Game was contacted by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch advising of a lost youth hiker. The hiker had been hiking on trails near Mutton Road near the Salisbury and Webster town line. Without lights and only a cellphone capable of making a call to 911, the hiker called 911 for help when they were overcome by darkness and became confused about their location.

A Conservation Officer responded to the area, locating the lost hiker at approximately 9:55 p.m. The hiker was found near a power line off trail. They had fallen in a brook making them cold and hungry, as they had been hiking since 5:00 p.m. that day. The Conservation Officer was able to walk with the hiker to Mutton Road, where family members took the youth home.

New Hampshire Fish and Game urges hikers to be prepared and responsible for their own safety. With falling temperatures and shortening days, it is important to embark on hikes prepared for the current season. Before hiking, please consider visiting hikesafe.com for tips on hiking safely.