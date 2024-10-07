ATMOsphere Approves Natural Refrigerants Label for Vahterus

ATMO Approved NatRefs Label Vahterus

The ATMO Approved label is a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers and contractors of natural refrigerant systems and components.

Together, we can discover sustainable solutions to tackle climate change and ensure a safe environment for the next generations.” — Mauri Kontu, founder and CEO of Vahterus

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions, and publisher of NaturalRefrigerants.com, has approved the ATMO Approved Natural Refrigerants Label for Vahterus , a Finnish manufacturer of plate-and-shell heat exchangers.ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the label in June 2022 as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. Labels were also approved in 2023 for SCM Frigo, M&M Carnot, Zudek, MIRAI Intex, Novum and Temprite. In 2024, GTS, Nihon Netsugen Systems, Refra, Zero-C and Ceptek have been approved, Fenagy and Novum have been reapproved, and Secon, Güntner, TEKO, M&M Carnot, Zudek and Temprite have been reapproved for the second time.In November 2023, ATMOsphere opened label registration for 2024 with a new category for contractors and installers who accelerate the adoption of natural refrigerant-based cooling and heating solutions. To date, contractors Equans Kältetechnik, SURE Solutions and General Refrigeration have been approved for the label.“Vahterus is happy to be recognized by ATMOsphere as a best-in-class natural refrigerants company,” said Mauri Kontu, founder and CEO of Vahterus. ”The urgent need to reduce global warming brings many interesting challenges for heat-exchanger manufacturing, with a growing market and increasing demand for natural refrigerant systems.“Together with our partners, we at Vahterus have worked for over 30 years on natural refrigerant development,” Kontu added. “We hope that you will continue to push us in that direction in the future."The ATMOsphere label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using CO2 (R744), ammonia (R717) and propane. In addition, the label is meant to help end users identify best-in-class suppliers.Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, company pitches and trade show booths.“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere’s Founder and CEO.“By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot. “We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”Founded in 1990, Vahterus is a family business based in Kalanti, Finland, that has pioneered the development and marketing of plate-and-shell heat exchangers, with a focus on applications that use natural refrigerants. The company’s compact, custom-made heat exchangers are designed to save energy and to be durable in the most demanding conditions. Its heat exchangers offer a fully welded, gasket-free construction and a low refrigerant charge. allowing for low maintenance.The heat exchangers can be employed in evaporators (including those with an integrated separator), condensers, subcoolers, desuperheaters, oil coolers, cascades and droplet separators. Key applications include chillers, heat pumps, transcritical CO2 and absorption plants.In response to surging demand for heat pumps, especially in steam generation applications, Vahterus revealed in June that it is set to expand its production capacity by 20%, augmenting its existing 30,000m² (322,917 ft²) production space with a new 6,000m² (64,583 ft²) manufacturing hall.With headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Finland and subsidiaries in the U.K., Germany, China and the U.S., Vahterus currently employ more than 350 people globally.Three pillarsTo qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:1) company vision;2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and3) measurable impact.TH. WITT Kältemaschinenfabrik, a German supplier of industrial refrigeration components, has been relying on Vahterus’s fully welded plate heat exchangers for around 30 years and has “successfully implemented around 1,000 projects together,” said Tim Petrat, Head of Sales Engineering for TH. WITT Kältemaschinenfabrik.“Vahterus supports us in many projects with their expertise in plate heat exchangers with NH3 and CO2,” added Petrat. “I think the long cooperation with Vahterus of about 30 years is the best sign for the satisfaction in the product and the service.”The 2024 label also includes training criteria for the first time for new applications and renewals. “We want to recognize a proactive approach to training customers, partners, employees and suppliers to ensure we not only have the best-in-class equipment but the best-in-class installation and maintenance of these systems,” Chasserot said.ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:• published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;• hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;• written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry; and• sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events).“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval for the label,” explained Chasserot.About VahterusFounded in 1990, Vahterus is a family business based in Kalanti, Finland, that has pioneered the development and marketing of plate-and-shell heat exchangers, with a focus on applications that use natural refrigerants. The company’s compact, custom-made heat exchangers are designed to save energy and to be durable in the most demanding conditions. The heat exchangers can be employed in evaporators (including those with an integrated separator), condensers, subcoolers, desuperheaters, oil coolers, cascades and droplet separators. Key applications include chillers, heat pumps, transcritical CO2 and absorption plants.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.