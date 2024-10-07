ScribeRyte AI Medical Scribing Platform Introduces Spanish Translation for English Clinical Notes

New capability, enabling Spanish speaking patient/provider dialogue can be converted into highly accurate English clinical notes, and integrated into any EMR

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribeRyte AI introduces its new translation capability, enabling Spanish speaking patient/provider dialogue to be instantly converted into highly accurate English clinical notes, ready to be integrated into any electronic medical record (EMR).ScribeEMR recently launched ScribeRyte AI to meet healthcare providers’ needs for a more accurate, customizable automated platform for recording and creating fast, highly accurate clinical notes. In addition to translating Spanish, ScribeRyte AI’s advanced speech recognition technology can be trained to recognize distinct dialects and regional speech patterns.Providers and health systems utilizing ScribeRyte AI’s advanced machine learning technology are tracking up to 40%-time savings on healthcare documentation, which translates to greater productivity and the ability to see more patients to generate more revenue.“ScribeRyte AI is an extension of the provider or healthcare facility’s team, and it will now facilitate faster chart closing, saving practices time while improving Spanish speaking patient visit quality,” says ScribeEMR Senior Vice President Terry Ciesla. “This is the first of many language capabilities that we will offer to the provider to reduce translation expenses and personnel.”ScribeRyte AI’s Spanish translation capabilities are being released in conjunction with National Hispanic Heritage Month, (September 15 to October 15). There are nearly 62 million Hispanics in the U.S.ScribeRyte’s Spanish translation capabilities are available for use with ScribeEMR’s full suite of AI-powered medical scribing solutions:ScribeRyte AI Instant – Accurate AI- Generated NotesScribeRyte AI Instant uses advanced speech recognition and machine learning for healthcare to automatically create patient encounter notes (SOAPs) that can be reviewed immediately, revised if necessary, and uploaded, or integrated, into any EMR.ScribeRyte AI Plus – High Tech, High TouchA ScribeEMR scribe reviews AI-generated notes ─ stored securely on a HIPAA-compliant cloud ─ makes necessary edits, and inputs them into the EMR for sign off within a few hours. Scribes utilize a track changes function, so their edits train the AI model to improve accuracy and response time.ScribeRyte AI Dictate – Post-visit dictation serviceUsing a secure ScribeRyte AI mobile application, notes dictated after a patient’s visit are stored and processed securely on a HIPPA-compliant cloud. A medical scribe then refines AI-generated content, makes corrections, and inputs notes into the EMR for provider review and sign-off.About ScribeEMRScribeEMR is the market leader in virtual scribing services, ranked number one by KLAS Research in the 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. ScribeEMR is also a leading provider of virtual medical coding and comprehensive virtual medical office services (VMOS) for medical practices, hospitals, and health systems. ScribeEMR’s dedicated teams help improve practice efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce provider burnout. Highly trained virtual staff In the U.S. and overseas work with more than 80 EMR platforms, which include many medical specialties. ScribeRyte AI, ScribeEMR’s new AI- powered platform of healthcare documentation solutions, provides automated medical scribing with unprecedented speed, accuracy and customization, to be used along with virtual scribes or as a standalone option.For more information visit www.scribeemr.com . Follow us on: LinkedIn │ Twitter │ YouTube.

