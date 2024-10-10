Black Girl Digital Awards 2024 Returns Bigger and Bolder

Three-Day Event in Atlanta with Star-Studded Board to Elevate Multicultural Content Creators

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Girl Digital is expanding its celebration of creators in the digital landscape with the 3rd annual Black Girl Digital Awards, now a three-day weekend event from Nov. 1-3 in Atlanta.

The three-day Black Influencer Weekend will feature dynamic panels, engaging workshops, and innovative networking opportunities with some of the advertising industry's most influential voices, culminating in a celebration of Creator excellence across 28 categories.

The event will include:

- Friday, Nov. 1: A Vip Invitation-Only Welcome Reception

- Saturday, Nov. 2: The Influencer Impact Summit

- Sunday, Nov. 3: The 3rd Annual Black Girl Digital Awards ceremony

We are excited to offer tickets to purchase for both Saturday and Sunday events.

Influencers Tiarra Monet and Crystal Herry will return as hosts for the second year in a row. DeAndre Brown and Cheylin (Chey) Parker will also join as hosts of the Inaugural Influencer Impact Summit.

This year’s event will move to a full sound stage, elevating the experience for attendees and viewers alike. Black Girl Digital is proud to introduce its new Board of Advisors, a powerhouse of leaders from across the industry:

- Arnetta Whiteside, Multicultural & Inc inclusive Media Executive at Publicis Media

- Marvet Britto, President and CEO of The Britto Agency, the world’s leading brand architecture firm

- Mona Scott-Young, Founder and CEO of Monami Productions

- Monique Idlett, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, and Founder of Reign Ventures

- Cynthia Morgan Jenkins, Group M, Head of Supplier Diversity, Multicultural Managing Partner

These visionary women are catalysts for driving the future of creator media and marketing, championing innovation, and shaping the next generation of leaders in the industry. Their forward-thinking approach and diverse expertise empower the organization to stay ahead of the curve, fostering new opportunities and amplifying the voices of tomorrow’s creators and marketers.

"We are thrilled to expand the Black Girl Digital Awards to a full weekend celebration," said LaToya Shambo, Founder of Black Girl Digital. "This event is more than just an awards ceremony; it's a gathering of visionaries and changemakers who are redefining the digital landscape and amplifying excellence and brilliance in every way.”

The Black Girl Digital Awards celebrates the groundbreaking work of multicultural influencers in the digital sphere. Due to popular demand, the event has expanded to include a broader representation, honoring both multicultural women and men for their impactful contributions. This weekend has become the most anticipated event of the year for creators.

For more information and updates, visit https://www.blackinfluencerweekend.com/

About Black Girl Digital

Black Girl Digital is a Global Creator Media Agency that empowers brands to connect, create, and convert with multicultural audiences. We specialize in curating unique media opportunities that engage diverse content creators who leverage culture to influence general market buying decisions.

