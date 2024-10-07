Premier Phophi Ramathuba on successful outcomes of virtual meeting between Water and Sanitation and COGHSTA

Premier Dr. Phophi Ramathuba commends successful outcomes of virtual meeting between the Department of Water and Sanitation, COGHSTA, water boards and water services municipalities

Limpopo Premier Dr. Phophi Ramathuba has lauded the positive outcomes of a virtual meeting held on Sunday evening between the Department of Water and Sanitation, the Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA), Water Boards and Water Services Authorities Municipalities.

The meeting, convened by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms. Pemmy Majodina aimed to address pressing issues related to water supply across the province and the outstanding debts municipalities owe to the water boards.

The discussions provided a platform for water services authorities municipalities to articulate the challenges they face in delivering reliable water services, and one of the major issue to come out of that meeting is commitment that municipalities have made towards settling debts they owe to either Lepelle Northern Water Board or Magalies Water Board.

There are others that are close to clearing the debt in the next few months, whilst others have just started with arrangements to pay their accounts that are in arrears.

Chairpersons of the Board expressed great appreciation for the commitment coming out of Limpopo municipalities. They said that keeping it this way would ensure sustainability of such boards, thereby extending services to communities.

"We are encouraged by the proactive steps taken by the Ministry of Water and Sanitation in making sure that our people get reliable water supply. The renewed commitment by the water boards to work closely with our water services authorities municipalities signals a promising step toward overcoming these hurdles, " said Premier Dr. Ramathuba.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Thilivhali Muavha

Premier's Spokesperson

Cell: 066 011 7034

Ndavhe Ramakuela

Provincial Government Spokesperson

Cell: 082 200 5357