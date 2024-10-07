Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts leads Forestry Summit in Pretoria, 10 Oct

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms. Bernice Swarts, will lead the Forestry Summit on Thursday, 10 October 2024 at Freedom Park in Pretoria, Gauteng.

The Forestry Summit 2024 brings all stakeholders within the forestry sector under one roof to discuss pertinent issues within the sector such as the growth and transformation of the sector, forestry sustainability and the contribution of the sector in addressing climate change.

The summit is being held under the theme: “Celebrating 30 Years of Freedom: Maximizing Benefits from Our Forests in a Changing Environment".

The forestry sector plays a critical role in the country's economy; however, the sector has not been able to raise its national profile. The dialogue will, therefore, address these challenges and hinderances to ensure sustainable forestry management and ensure that all South Africans, especially the previously disadvantaged communities, benefit from the sector’s economic opportunities.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Thursday, 10 October 2024

Time: 9:00am

Venue: Freedom Park, Salvokop, Pretoria

