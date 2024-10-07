Waste Managed Launches ‘Behind the Sofa’ campaign

WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- * Industry-leading waste management company, commissioned survey to find the top items ‘lost’ in Brits sofas.* Money, keys, food and even sex toys have been named as items lost on a sofa. Waste Managed , an industry-leading waste management company, has commissioned OnePoll to survey, 2,000 Brits, to ask them what items they often lose in their sofa and it’s more than just loose change and crumbs.From sex toys to lost cash, data reveals the most bizarre and common items lurking beneath our sofa cushions.Respondents revealed the strangest things they’ve discovered in their sofas. While pens, pencils, and coins topped the list, there were a few surprises—like dead squirrels and sex toys—that will make you think twice about what’s under sofa cushions.Top 10 Most Common Items Found in Sofas:1.) Pens or Pencils – 48%2.) Money or Foreign Currency – 46%3.) Leftover Food – 30%4.) Receipt or Ticket – 27%5.) ‘Missing’ Remote or Game Controller – 25%6.) Children’s Toys – 24%7.) Clothing (socks, underwear, hairbands) – 24%8.) Keys – 19%9.) Jewellery – 18%10.) Mobile Phones (old or current) – 14%Some Brits confessed to finding much more than just pocket change. Here are the strangest sofa finds:* Dead squirrel* Sex toy* Dehydrated mouse* Family catDespite the findings, the survey also revealed that many Brits are far from diligent about cleaning their sofas. Just 3% clean theirs daily, while a staggering 7% only tackle the task less than once a year.Waste Managed teamed up with cleaning influencer Nicola Rodriguez, to share tips on keeping your sofa spotless: “The research from Waste Managed highlights how often we neglect cleaning our sofas and some of the weird and wonderful things that can be found in them. One of the strangest things I've ever discovered deep in a sofa - is dried-up contact lenses. A client used to flick them behind the sofa every time he felt sleepy—along with the occasional bogie hiding between cushions! That's not all, pet and human hair love to gather under your sofa, too, which is the most common thing I find.“My top tip for cleaning sofas is to skip the hoover end and grab a lint roller or scraper tool for those stubborn bits in the cushions. Don't forget to freshen things up daily with a fabric spray—it's a must. If you’ve got kids or pets, throws are your sofa's best friend; they catch all the spills and are a breeze to toss in the wash."To help you keep your sofa free from hidden horrors, Nicola also shared her top sofa-cleaning hacks:* Skip the Hoover: For tricky spots, use a lint roller or scraper tool instead of the vacuum.* Freshen Daily: A fabric spray can keep your sofa smelling fresh.* Throws Are Lifesavers: If you’ve got kids or pets, use throws to protect your sofa and make cleaning easier.With these tips, you’ll not only avoid embarrassing sofa finds but keep your space fresh and clean all year round.For more information on what’s hidden in your sofa and to stay updated on the latest from Waste Managed visit:ENDSIssued on behalf of Waste Managed by Modo25. For further information or images, please contact Modo25 at 07949010396 or email matthew@modo25.comAll data, unless specified, are from OnePoll. The total sample size was 2,000. The fieldwork was conducted in August 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted to be representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).About Waste ManagedLaunching in 2011, Waste Managed is a UK leading waste management company dedicated to creating sustainable solutions for a cleaner future. With a commitment to environmental responsibility and collecting waste for over 30,000 customers.Waste Managed strives to inspire and empower individuals, communities, and businesses to adopt waste-reducing practices and contribute to a healthier planet.Waste Managed can handle all your waste requirements quickly and professionally. Calculating the cost for all your current waste needs over the year and then spread this over 12 equal payments every month. They are helping thousands of customers with waste management services.Located right in the heart of Newcastle’s thriving city centre, its operations stretch all over Britain: servicing urban and rural businesses across the UK.

