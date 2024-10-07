UnboundB2B Hosts B2B Unplugged Featuring Jon Miller, Co-Founder of Marketo

B2B Unplugged By UnboundB2B - Featuring Jon Miller

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnboundB2B is excited to announce B2B Unplugged, an exclusive event taking place on October 10, 2024, at Barbarossa, 714 Montgomery Street, San Francisco. This exciting gathering will feature a thought leadership session by Jon Miller, Co-founder and former CMO of Marketo and Demandbase, discussing the future of B2B marketing in 2025 and beyond.The event will also bring together key leaders from UnboundB2B, including, Rameshwar Sahu, Co-founder & CEO; Chris Salazar, EVP, Growth Marketing; Emily Dilbeck, Field Marketing Manager; Arnold Orozco, SVP, Global Operations; Ryan Paulish, Senior Director of Sales; and Mark Willson, Marketing Strategy & Operations Consultant.Attendees Can Expect:> Exclusive Keynote from Jon Miller, the man who helped shape the B2B Marketing Industry. Jon will share insights into the evolving landscape of B2B marketing and actionable strategies to future-proof marketing efforts.> A chance to win up to 200 Unbound Promote™ leads, valued at $10K, to elevate the marketing goals.> A private food festival offering a global culinary experience with gourmet delights.This interactive session isn’t just about listening to industry insights – it’s about engaging with leaders, providing a platform to exchange innovative ideas and gain valuable market insights. Attendees will leave with a broader understanding of current and future marketing trends, while also expanding their professional networks.“We’re thrilled to host Jon Miller, have him share his perspective on the future of B2B marketing and help marketers prepare for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead," said Rameshwar Sahu, Co-founder & CEO, UnboundB2B.With limited seats available, this is a not-to-be-missed opportunity for B2B marketing professionals. An evening of networking, knowledge sharing, and unforgettable experiences.RSVP today to secure the spot!Event Details:Event Name: B2B UnpluggedDate: October 10, 2024Time: 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM PSTLocation: Barbarossa, 714 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94111Registration Link: Click Here About UnboundB2BUnbound Marketing PVT is a global demand generation company that helps Tech and Enterprise B2B companies accelerate growth through innovative marketing solutions. The company specializes in data-driven campaigns that empower the clients to reach their target audiences, engage prospects, and drive measurable results. For more details, visit www.unboundb2b.com

