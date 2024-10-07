Deputy Minister Ms Polly Boshielo: 2024 Project 10K Passing Out Parade

Keynote Address by Deputy Minister of Police: Ms Polly Boshielo (MP), at the 2024 Project 10K Passing Out Parade at SAPS Academy, Bisho, Eastern Cape

Thank you Programme Director

National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations, Lt General (Adv/Dr) Lebeya

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Mene

All Generals, Brigadiers and Senior Officers

The Commanders and Personnel of SAPS Academy Bisho

Representatives of the Labour Unions – SAPU and POPCRU

Our guests of honour – the new Constables on Parade

Families of our new Constables

Members of the Media

Distinguished guests

Molweni! Sanibonani! Good Morning to you all!

It is my singular honour to be standing before you this morning as we bring to a close the 2024 Project 10 000 recruitment drive. I am indeed honoured to preside over this significant occasion, celebrating the commitment of these individuals who responded to the call when the SAPS announced it was looking for fit-and-proper new recruits to join Police ranks in order to serve and protect the people of South Africa.

Your decision to join the SAPS reflects a noble commitment to creating a safe and secure environment for all people in South Africa. By coming forward when we called for young people to join our organisation, you have displayed your willingness to subject yourselves to the discipline and hard work that comes with being a member of the SAPS.

In joining SAPS, you have accepted the responsibility to serve the citizens of our country. As you pass out today, you join a cadre of exceptional SAPS members dedicated to safeguarding the residents of South Africa, upholding the rule of law and executing the tasks mandated by Section 205 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

I commend each one of you for successfully completing the six month Introductory Police Development Learning Programme (BPDLP) and for embodying the moral values enshrined in the SAPS Code of Conduct. This code places honour at the pinnacle of a police officer's character, and your commitment to abide by its principles is commendable. I admire you all for your dedication and compliance.

While today marks a significant achievement, it is only the beginning of your journey in service to the people of South Africa. Ahead of you are years of dedicated service, and I am confident that you will perform your duties with utmost dedication. Your exemplary conduct on parade this morning reflects not only on yourselves but also on your commanders, and I take this opportunity to officially welcome you to the employ of the SAPS. Congratulations on choosing a career that places devotion to serving and protecting the inhabitants of the Republic and their property.

Distinguished guests,

As we conclude the intensive training undergone by the new Constables on parade today, it is important to note that these new Constables form part of a larger group of trainees passing out in other separate parades across the country today. Similar parades are currently unfolding at:

Mankwe SAPS Academy, in the North West;

Moloto SAPS Academy in Mpumalanga;

Mthatha SAPS Academic, not far from here, right here in the Eastern Cape;

Graff-Reinet SAPS Academy, which also here in the Eastern Cape; and

Bishop Lavis SAPS Academy, in the Western Cape.

Moreover, two other passing out parades will be held on 18 October in Philippi and Oudtshoorn, both in the Western Cape. On parade today here in Bisho SAPS Academy, we have a total of 778 newly qualified Constables who are ready to serve their country with pride. These new Constables underwent the shortened 6 months Introductory Police Development Learning Programme because they have relevant qualifications in the field of Law, Policing and Criminology.

It is important to note that these new Constables, whom we take pride in, are the first batch of our 2024 Project 10 000 police recruitment drive, an initiative, spurred by a call from His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa to capacitate the SAPS. The training of these new Constables is part of our government’s efforts to strengthen the SAPS and enhance police visibility in all communities as we move with speed to advance our crime fighting initiatives.

The second batch of our 2024 Project 10 000 police recruitment drive are currently undergoing their training and will have their pass out parades in December. The government remains committed to ensure South Africa achieves the United Nations recommendation of one Police Officer for every 220 people. As of 2023, the police-to-population ratio is 1:423, which means we still need to work harder to recruit more Police Officers.

New Constables, as already indicated, your training is a crucial part of our efforts to combat and prevent emerging crime trends. You, along with your peers, will be deployed to various police stations and specialised units, including Public Order Police (POP), Visible Police (VISPOL), and the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit. This deployment is essential in bolstering our capacity to fight crime, addressing new crime trends, and tackling surges of old ones.

As you embark on your workplace exposure duties, particularly during the upcoming Festive Season, I urge you to remain vigilant and tactically alert at all times. Criminals have become increasingly aggressive, and your safety is paramount. Remember the street survival training, firearm use and tactical policing skills you have acquired during your training.

I am informed that you have gained substantial insights into the legislation that governs policing and being a police officer. I therefore implore you to execute your duties within the confines of the law, resisting any temptation to engage in corruption or unethical conduct. Wear your uniform with pride and dignity and adhere to the SAPS Code of Conduct which you read earlier.

I express my sincere gratitude to the Commanders of Bisho Academy for their leadership and unwavering support throughout the training period. Your efforts will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the communities these new Constables will serve.

To the parents, family members and friends of these new Constables, your support, sacrifice, as well as inspiration have been instrumental in their journey. Your presence here today reflects your unwavering commitment, love and support for them and their new careers in the SAPS.

In conclusion, I once again congratulate our new Constables on this momentous occasion. Your hard work and dedication have brought you to this point, and you deserve to walk tall and hold your heads high. May you all enjoy the remainder of this day, and I wish you a safe journey home.

I thank you!