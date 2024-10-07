Minister Ronald Lamola: Inaugural Africa Peace and Security Dialogue

Thank you, Programme Director,

HE Thabo Mbeki, former President of the Republic of South Africa,

Presidents and Deputy Presidents,

Former Presidents and Deputy Presidents,

Ministers of Foreign Affairs,

Dr Shava, Tanzania,

Ministers of Defence,

Excellencies,

Members of the diplomatic corps,

Representatives from Think-tanks and Academia,

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Members of the Media,

I wish to begin by thanking the Thabo Mbeki Foundation for inviting me to deliver remarks at the inaugural Africa Peace and Security Dialogue.

I further commend and welcome the Foundation for thinking of this initiative to host an annual dialogue dedicated to finding practical solutions to the peace and security challenges facing the Continent.

The time to bring back Pixley Isaka Seme’s regeneration quote: Remember more than a century ago how he insisted that “the regeneration of Africa belongs to this new and powerful period! By this term regeneration, I wish to be understood to mean the entrance into a new life, embracing the diverse phases of a higher, complex existence”. As South Africa we welcome all of you to commit to this arrest moment in the “spirit of regeneration”, as Pixley iSaka Seme admonished us to do.

The State of Africa at this current juncture, in a world of extra-ordinary danger, of unthinkable catastrophe. What is it with these nations that continue to seek war, and not peace.

I am here to say that the Seventh Administration, we remain committed to the African Agenda. We are not deviating from it, we pursue our agenda in the spirit of genuine partnership, not hegemony as some would claim.

Evidence suggests that when all variations are put, it is said that there are more than 120 conflicts playing themselves out on the world. 60% of the United Nations Security Council peacekeeping budget and focus on African conflicts and peacekeeping.

Currently, the two most worrying conflicts which have led to devastating humanitarian crises are in the eastern DRC and Sudan. During our visits abroad, to go an advanced the African Agenda.

Of course we are committed, as GNU, to find an end to these wars with our Deputy being the envoys for South Sudan and the President has a focus on Sudan. Unfortunately, both have not received adequate attention from t*he international community compared to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the devastating war in Gaza and recent tensions between Israel and its Arab neighbours.

Excellencies,

In the past few years, the Continent has also experienced a resurgence of coups. Six Member States remain suspended from the African Union because of unconstitutional government changes. I hope this conference will help us find a solution to legitimate concerns of West Africa in relations to colonial vintage still haunting most parts of the continent.

South will continue to work in harmony with, and revive the AU and Regional Economic Communities, the building blocks of African integration.

The resurgence of violence in the Sahel region should concern us all. Let us all lend a helping hand to the peoples of that region to find lasting solutions to their conflicts.

The threat of terrorism and violent extremism is one of the most pressing peace and security challenges that the Continent is dealing with as it has spread to more regions of the Continent, including Southern Africa.

The terrorism and violent extremist acts in Cabo Delgado are not only a security threat for Mozambique, but for the wider Southern African region.

It is in recognition of this that South Africa contributed troops towards the SADC Mission in Mozambique, otherwise known as SAMIM.

In addition, South Africa also deployed troops to the eastern part of the DRC as part of the SAMIDRC together with Malawi and Tanzania. But it is a political solution that we all must seek to that conflict hence we support the Luanda process as led by President Laurenzo.

We urge and support the Libyan authorities in hosting the long-awaited inclusive reconciliation conference driven by the Libyan people.

As Co-Chair of the AU Ad-hoc High-level Committee on South Sudan, otherwise known as the C5, we are there to meet our continental obligations.

South Africa will continue to support the leaders and people of South Sudan in their transition process towards a stable democracy.

In this regard, South Africa and other C5 countries are in the process of identifying suitable dates for a C5 Ministerial visit to Juba to engage all stakeholders to ascertain challenges and obstacles that the country faces in hosting its first ever general elections since independence.

Excellencies,

In the past 30 years, South Africa has exerted huge political and diplomatic efforts at the highest level of leadership to negotiate conflicts on the Continent, including those with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho. Furthermore, South Africa is also one of the top troop contributors to both AU and UN peace support operations. But we did it with great African partners, together.

In recognition of South Africa’s role in maintaining peace and security on the Continent, the AU Assembly appointed South Africa the AU Champion for promoting AU-UN Cooperation on peace and security.

It will be recalled that it was because of South Africa’s efforts during its first tenure in the UN Security Council in 2007 that the United Nations Security Council took a deliberate interest in coordinating its peacekeeping efforts with regional organisations such as the AU.

South Africa also placed the issue of financing peace operations on the Continent through the UN’s assessed contributions on the Security Council agenda.

In this regard, the Continent must work together with the UN and its Member States to operationalise this Resolution, which will greatly assist in financing Africa-led PSOs.

South Africa will use its Chairpersonship of the G20 to action the pact of the future as adopted by the UN General Assembly, reform of the global financial architecture, governance of AI that is inclusive and, refocus on the implementation of the sustainable goals, to put forward agenda 2063 in the global pedestal.

It is inconceivable that only 3 percent of the financing aimed for climate change goes to the global South and in particular Sub-Saharan Africa which is the most affected by climate change.

As we face the undeniable reality of climate change wreaking havoc on our society, with the El Niño effect drastically altering the agricultural landscape in Southern Africa, a glaring inconsistency remains: the northern hemisphere countries, primarily responsible for this climate catastrophe, must fulfil their commitments in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Further to the above the UN Secretary General’s report on critical minerals should be welcomed by all. The report acknowledges the huge mineral endowment the Africa is blessed with but points to the fact that Africa should be the beneficiary of the current wave for critical minerals through value add in the continent by beneficiating the minerals in the continent and local manufacturing.

Through the Africa free Trade area, we must build Africa’s beneficiaries and manufacturing capabilities and have a unified voice on the critical minerals as a continent. This will enable inclusive economic growth in the continent.

A more inclusive Security Council, with all Member States having equal powers, will allow the institution to respond effectively to peace and security challenges on the Continent and in other parts of the world. Let us not allow this issue to divide colleagues.

Yes, we will fight for 2 veto holding seats. But let us see progress. The window of opportunity has finally arrived/ South Africa firmly supports the 2005 Ezulwini Consensus as the Continent’s common position on the reform of the UNSC. If it means we meat to reconsider some aspects, we will do so together.

Excellencies,

South Africa’s involvement in peace-making, peacekeeping, and peacebuilding efforts stems from the understanding that peace and stability are essential for Africa’s socio-economic development.

This holistic approach underscores the interconnectedness of peace, security, and development, highlighting that achieving broader developmental objectives only requires stability.

Agenda 2063 aims to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth across Africa, with the flagship programme “Silencing the Guns” playing a crucial role in accelerating the continent’s development.

President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised this during the 14th Extra-Ordinary Session on Silencing the Guns in 2020, highlighting the importance of implementing the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns.

We must meet the objectives of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area together. A paltry 17% of trading amongst ourselves is, well, not impressive. Let’s do more, together, now.

Despite setbacks, there remains hope for achieving this goal through collaborative efforts. By working together as trusted partners, African nations can address peace and security challenges, paving the way for socio-economic development.

This collective approach is essential for creating a stable environment conducive to achieving the broader objectives of Agenda 2063 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Excellencies.

The Africa Peace and Security Dialogue (APSD) serves as a vital platform for fostering this coordination, enabling us to find African solutions to African problems and silence the guns on our beloved Continent. As Pixley ka Isaka Seme once envisioned, we must awaken the giant within and march towards a future of peace and prosperity for all.

I want to express my gratitude to the Thabo Mbeki Foundation for hosting this important occasion once again. I enjoin the Foundation to become a partner for us. We need to work together and build a Better Africa in a better world.

I thank you.