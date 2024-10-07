Minister Maropene Ramokgopa leads South African delegation at Hamburg Sustainability Conference , 7 to 8 Oct

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will lead the South African Government delegation at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference, which takes place in Germany on 7 and 8 October 2024.

This conference brings together policymakers and business leaders to accelerate action to implement the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The South African Government is accelerating action to implement the SDGs through the National Development Plan (NDP), and continues to advance collaboration with the private sector, civil society and other stakeholders towards achieving the SDGs. At the Hamburg Sustainability Conference, the South African delegation will include representatives of Government, business and labour.

