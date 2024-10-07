Deputy Minister Alvin Botes delivers public lecture on 30-years of South Africa’s Foreign Policy, 8 Oct
The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, will deliver a public lecture at the University of KwaZulu Natal, Durban, on Tuesday, 8 October 2024.
The Public Lecture will focus on a review of South Africa’s role in the world after 30 years of democracy, including challenges and opportunities.
The event coincides with the commemoration of OR Tambo Month, which DIRCO will use to recognise the legacy of the anti-apartheid icon.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 8 October 2024
Time: 09h30
Venue: UKZN, Howard College Theatre, Howard Campus
RSVP: Kgopotso Rapakuana
E-mail rapakuanak@dirco.gov.za
Cell: 073 058 3876
