Minister Ronald Lamola meets with Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations, 7 Oct

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola will meet Ms Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations (UN). Media are invited as follows: Date: Monday, 7 October 2024

Time: 12h30

Venue: DIRCO Media Briefing Room, 460 Soutpansberg Road, Rietondale, Pretoria RSVP: RapakuanaK@dirco.gov.za Enquiries: Mr Chrispin Phiri, Ministry Spokesperson

