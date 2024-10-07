Submit Release
Minister Ronald Lamola meets with Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations, 7 Oct

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola will meet Ms Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations (UN).

Date: Monday, 7 October 2024
Time: 12h30
Venue: DIRCO Media Briefing Room, 460 Soutpansberg Road, Rietondale, Pretoria

RSVP: RapakuanaK@dirco.gov.za

Enquiries: Mr Chrispin Phiri, Ministry Spokesperson

