Joseph Frankie of JFIII Associates, LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

A Legacy of Leadership and Mentoring

Colonel Frankie’s career began with four years at the academy. During an impressive 30 years of active duty in the military, Colonel Frankie elevated subordinates through various stages of their careers—from promotions to new assignments—spanning across multicultural and multi-ethnic environments.

“In the military, your goal as a leader is to encourage others to learn what they don’t know,” Joe explains. This philosophy underpins the book, offering readers an opportunity to leverage LinkedIn for similar personal growth and professional development.

Navigating the Civilian Sphere

Transitioning from the military to civilian life, Joe found himself navigating unfamiliar territory. “I thought I had it all down when I got out of the military,” Joe recalls. With a degree in engineering from West Point, multiple advanced degrees, and a diverse skill set, he expected success to come readily. However, civilian life had other plans.

Joe’s adaptability led him from conventional job interviews to significant international business engagements. His experience negotiating three separate seven billion dollar waste water and water infrastructure deals in China from 2005 to 2008 provided a “PhD in doing business in China,” even though the deal eventually fell through due to changes in international money movement regulations.

Building Trust and Teams

Drawing on his extensive background, Joe emphasizes the human element in business. “The most effective way of building teams is to jointly working on a project together,” Joe explains. His newfound understanding of trust, particularly from the rapidly evolving business landscape in China, informs his advice on LinkedIn networking.

“The most important lesson I learned in China is ‘your word is your bond,’ explains Joe. “In China, the court system moves very slowly; suing a company can take a generation to just get to court. What that says is, ‘You guys out here, you’re on your own so play nice, be well, because at the end of the day, it’s going to be your problem.’ Chinese business leaders spend a lot of time looking at the downsides of a project. They ask, ‘What are we going to do if this happens?’Because if it happens, it’s only you and me in this deal.’ There’s no safe haven.

“If you look at U.S. history, maybe 70 or 80 years ago, that’s the way it was,” Joe elaborates. “The whole idea of your word is your bond… if you say you’re going to do something, everybody expects you’re going to do your part.”

A Practical Guide to LinkedIn Mastery

Colonel Frankie’s insights into LinkedIn are not just theoretical; his book is a handbook for professionals at all stages of their career. “I know military people, including myself when I got out, don’t know anything about how to market themselves in the private sector,” Joe admits. His journey of continuous self-education and adaptation informs the book’s actionable advice.

The book discusses various facets of LinkedIn, from building a compelling profile to connecting with potential recruiters and clients. “The Five Minute Drill” offers a structured approach to using LinkedIn effectively without the exercise becoming time-consuming. The book also serves as an extensive testament to Joe’s ongoing commitment to helping others, especially veterans. His LinkedIn profile (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joefrankieiii ) is a comprehensive resource for veterans seeking guidance in their transition to civilian careers.

“I’ve coached leaders in 15 different countries now, helping clients realize their career potentials,” Joe notes. His work spans a broad spectrum, from newly transitioning veterans to seasoned professionals, including a former astronaut who left a lasting impression due to his meticulous preparation and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Volunteer Work and Community Impact

Beyond his professional endeavors, Joe’s heart lies in volunteer work, particularly for veterans. He provides LinkedIn consulting services and career advice to help veterans navigate their post-military careers. “My reputation is more important to me than money,” Joe asserts, indicating his genuine investment in the success and well-being of the individuals he mentors.

“The Five Minute Drill” is more than just a quick read; it’s a lifeline for those navigating the complexities of career advancement. Joe’s story illustrates the power of resilience, adaptability, and the importance of building trust and teamwork in every professional endeavor.

For more information about Colonel Joseph Frankie, please visit https://jfiiiassociates.com/ and https://www.linkedin.com/in/joefrankieiii

