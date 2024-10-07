YRC Shares Key Insights on Starting an Activewear Clothing Line: Mastering the Basics for Success - Part 2

How to start an activewear clothing line - Grip over the basics first II

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In one of the previous communiqués, retail and eCommerce consulting house, YourRetailCoach (YRC) highlighted some of the basics to be stressed in starting an activewear clothing line business with an emphasis on the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region comprising countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. In this media release, YRC highlights four additional areas of planning significance concerning the same line of business.Get advise for E-commerce retail business : https://www.yourretailcoach.ae/contact-us/ 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁Business models provide a pilot-eye view of the value chain and the framework of the internal and external capabilities and strategies required to develop and deliver the intended value propositions to customers. The nine major elements to be addressed in an 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗺𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗹 are:· Value propositions (e.g. modest activewear)· Major activities and the flow of the value chain· Resources and capabilities· Customer segments· CRM strategy (e.g. social media for customer support)· Key partnerships/partners· Major costs· Revenue streams· Distribution & channel strategy (e.g. promotion/sales via branded gyms and fitness centres)Given the state of heightened competition in the activewear fashion segment in cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Cairo, Muscat, Doha, and Kuwait City, not having a strong and unique set of value propositions and strategies for brand positioning can make it difficult to establish and hold on to market share.𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻Quality single-handedly is enough to make or reduce brands. When it comes to quality standards in activewear clothing, customers broadly expect durability. The design may attract at first but it is durability that customers value more in the long run. Quality standards may be quantitative to a great extent but from a marketing perspective, it is about finding the right balance among various factors:· Needs and expectations of target segment(s)· Price brackets· Fashion trends· Competitor’s offerings· Brand positioning· Intended value propositions· Costing· Suppliers· Designing and manufacturingThere may be no one-cut answer to this. The ideal approach is to try and experiment in the form of a mixed basket of product mix within the broad parameters.𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴The workarounds with numbers and calculations should begin from the early stages of business planning. While some financial and commercial deliberations arise during the early stages other considerations emerge as business modelling progresses along with the rest of the business planning process ( https://www.yourretailcoach.ae/services/business-plan-development/ ).Some of the crucial areas of financial and commercial evaluations in an activewear clothing line business plan are:· CAPEX and OPEX outlays· Costing and revenue assessments· Procurement plan and schedule· Pricing and margin analysis· Estimated P/L statements· Estimated income and expenditure statements· Break-even analysis· Return on Investment (ROI)· Financial ratios· Other areas as relevant and applicable𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴As experienced omnichannel consultants, YRC stresses that modern-day retail and eCommerce brands and businesses in all segments including activewear and athleisure are expected to possess operational excellence. One reason for this is that activewear is a relatively new concept. The operational requirements of activewear businesses tend to be contemporary. If businesses in this segment have to create and sustain superior standards in their offerings and services, they must put in professional efforts into their operations planning. Standard Operating Procedures ( 𝗦𝗢𝗣𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝘀) play an instrumental role in providing process orientation and securing adherence to the established workflows and operational standards.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵:YourRetailCoach (YRC) is a boutique retail and eCommerce consulting enterprise with over 10 years of experience in providing business startup and management solutions. With a scaling global presence, YRC has catered to more than 500 clients across 25+ verticals. In activewear fashion business consulting, YRC offers planning and implementation services and solutions for enterprise setup and growth and expansion missions.For curated and quickly implementable solutions for activewear 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝘁-𝘂𝗽 , management, and expansion projects or to speak to one of YRC’s fashion retail business consultants, and Get advise for E-commerce retail business : https://www.yourretailcoach.ae/contact-us/ YRC Shares Key Insights on Starting an Activewear Clothing Line: Mastering the Basics for Success - Part 1 - https://www.einpresswire.com/article/749309554/yrc-shares-key-insights-on-starting-an-activewear-clothing-line-mastering-the-basics-for-success-part-1

