YRC Shares Key Insights on Starting an Activewear Clothing Line: Mastering the Basics for Success - Part 2

YRC explains the basics of launching an activewear line in MENA, highlighting unique market challenges and opportunities in UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In one of the previous communiqu茅s, retail and eCommerce consulting house, YourRetailCoach (YRC) highlighted some of the basics to be stressed in starting an activewear clothing line business with an emphasis on the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region comprising countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. In this media release, YRC highlights four additional areas of planning significance concerning the same line of business.Get advise for E-commerce retail business : https://www.yourretailcoach.ae/contact-us/ 饾棔饾槀饾榾饾椂饾椈饾棽饾榾饾榾 饾棤饾椉饾棻饾棽饾椆 饾棗饾棽饾槂饾棽饾椆饾椉饾椊饾椇饾棽饾椈饾榿Business models provide a pilot-eye view of the value chain and the framework of the internal and external capabilities and strategies required to develop and deliver the intended value propositions to customers. The nine major elements to be addressed in an 饾棶饾棸饾榿饾椂饾槂饾棽饾槃饾棽饾棶饾椏 饾棸饾椆饾椉饾榿饾椀饾椂饾椈饾棿 饾椆饾椂饾椈饾棽 饾棷饾槀饾榾饾椂饾椈饾棽饾榾饾榾 饾椇饾椉饾棻饾棽饾椆 are:路 Value propositions (e.g. modest activewear)路 Major activities and the flow of the value chain路 Resources and capabilities路 Customer segments路 CRM strategy (e.g. social media for customer support)路 Key partnerships/partners路 Major costs路 Revenue streams路 Distribution & channel strategy (e.g. promotion/sales via branded gyms and fitness centres)Given the state of heightened competition in the activewear fashion segment in cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Cairo, Muscat, Doha, and Kuwait City, not having a strong and unique set of value propositions and strategies for brand positioning can make it difficult to establish and hold on to market share.饾棨饾槀饾棶饾椆饾椂饾榿饾槅 饾棶饾榾 饾棶 饾棪饾榿饾椏饾棶饾榿饾棽饾棿饾椂饾棸 饾棗饾棽饾棸饾椂饾榾饾椂饾椉饾椈Quality single-handedly is enough to make or reduce brands. When it comes to quality standards in activewear clothing, customers broadly expect durability. The design may attract at first but it is durability that customers value more in the long run. Quality standards may be quantitative to a great extent but from a marketing perspective, it is about finding the right balance among various factors:路 Needs and expectations of target segment(s)路 Price brackets路 Fashion trends路 Competitor鈥檚 offerings路 Brand positioning路 Intended value propositions路 Costing路 Suppliers路 Designing and manufacturingThere may be no one-cut answer to this. The ideal approach is to try and experiment in the form of a mixed basket of product mix within the broad parameters.饾棛饾椂饾椈饾棶饾椈饾棸饾椂饾棶饾椆 饾棶饾椈饾棻 饾棖饾椉饾椇饾椇饾棽饾椏饾棸饾椂饾棶饾椆 饾棧饾椆饾棶饾椈饾椈饾椂饾椈饾棿The workarounds with numbers and calculations should begin from the early stages of business planning. While some financial and commercial deliberations arise during the early stages other considerations emerge as business modelling progresses along with the rest of the business planning process ( https://www.yourretailcoach.ae/services/business-plan-development/ ).Some of the crucial areas of financial and commercial evaluations in an activewear clothing line business plan are:路 CAPEX and OPEX outlays路 Costing and revenue assessments路 Procurement plan and schedule路 Pricing and margin analysis路 Estimated P/L statements路 Estimated income and expenditure statements路 Break-even analysis路 Return on Investment (ROI)路 Financial ratios路 Other areas as relevant and applicable饾棦饾椊饾棽饾椏饾棶饾榿饾椂饾椉饾椈饾榾 饾棧饾椆饾棶饾椈饾椈饾椂饾椈饾棿As experienced omnichannel consultants, YRC stresses that modern-day retail and eCommerce brands and businesses in all segments including activewear and athleisure are expected to possess operational excellence. One reason for this is that activewear is a relatively new concept. As experienced omnichannel consultants, YRC stresses that modern-day retail and eCommerce brands and businesses in all segments including activewear and athleisure are expected to possess operational excellence. One reason for this is that activewear is a relatively new concept. The operational requirements of activewear businesses tend to be contemporary. If businesses in this segment have to create and sustain superior standards in their offerings and services, they must put in professional efforts into their operations planning. Standard Operating Procedures ( 饾棪饾棦饾棧饾榾 饾棾饾椉饾椏 饾棶饾棸饾榿饾椂饾槂饾棽饾槃饾棽饾棶饾椏 饾棸饾椆饾椉饾榿饾椀饾椂饾椈饾棿 饾椆饾椂饾椈饾棽 饾棷饾槀饾榾饾椂饾椈饾棽 饾榾饾榾) play an instrumental role in providing process orientation and securing adherence to the established workflows and operational standards. In activewear fashion business consulting, YRC offers planning and implementation services and solutions for enterprise setup and growth and expansion missions.

