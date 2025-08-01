Dealing with Demand Volatility in Retail: YRC Insights

Demand volatility and forecast errors make inventory tough. YRC shares expert tips to tackle demand uncertainty in retail.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volatility in demand and errors and lack of accuracy in demand forecasting make inventory and supply chain management one of the most difficult operational challenges in the retail business. In this communiqué, the team of 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝘆 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 of retail and eCommerce consulting firm - YourRetailCoach (YRC) highlights some tips and tactics for addressing demand uncertainty in retail.𝗜𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼𝘂𝗿Today, it has become more challenging than ever to predict with a high confidence value as to what customers will prefer to buy next time. Say, if product X sold better over product Y in one month, there is no assurance of a repeat trend. There may be evergreen products that never go out of demand easily but that list is shrinking fast. Different customer segments are driven by different forces. The younger segment tends to shift brands more frequently while households prefer sticking to their routine.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗖𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗲𝘀Need for frequent change, expectations of novelty, discounts and cash backs, a rapid inflow of products and brands in markets, extensive options provided by eCommerce, the influence of social media and the rise of infotainment content, and a host of other factors have made it difficult for products stay on the shelves of stores for too long. It is very difficult for retail brands and businesses to incorporate all these factors in their merchandising decisions in one go. This is evident in grocery and departmental stores and supermarkets that prefer to play within the safety nets when it comes to merchandising strategies and decisions.𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗕𝘂𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗨𝗻𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀Sometimes it is difficult even for experienced retail strategy consulting firms to advise on how to deal with new brands with promising products but poor distribution networks and experience in supply chains. It is not advisable for retailers to rely on such new and promising brands without reading the reliability of their supply chains and logistical systems.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝗜 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹Broad AI is something that has already arrived and is changing things big time in the world of business. As a part of retail demand planning software applications, AI-powered tools can process oceans of data from diversified sources like POS systems, web and eCommerce analytics, social media channels, and even external ones like weather and economic data to project demand and market trends with more accuracy than any conventional tool is capable of. The best part of using AI-powered tools is that AI models can learn to improve their performance, unlike traditional software applications that rely on a given set of codes.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹-𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻With more than ten years of experience in 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 , YRC maintains that today we have reached an age where business data cannot remain confined to respective functions. For retail brands and businesses, it has become necessary to integrate data from their store POS systems, eCommerce systems, inventory management, and supply chains for getting real-time insights on inventory movement (sales, procurement, and logistics). These insights allow them to read actual demand and make changes with more agility. In an 𝗼𝗺𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝘆 , this integration is quintessential.𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 (𝗖𝗣𝗙𝗥)CPFR is a relatively new but very effective approach where retailers work in close tandem with suppliers and distributors for improved forecasting accuracy and synchronicity in operations via data sharing.𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗕𝘂𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿 - 𝗢𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗟𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝘀Dynamic buffer is a contemporary, data-driven approach to inventory management in which buffer stock levels are maintained based on real-time data, predictive analytics, demand variability, lead times, and risk profiles instead of relying on fixed and pre-set benchmarks.To converse directly with a retail strategy consulting expert, & Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/

