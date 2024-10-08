Green Technology And Sustainability Market Size

Adoption of RFID sensors that eliminates carbon emissions and increase in consumer and industrial interest for use clean energy resources boost market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- llied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Growing with 21.9% of CAGR | The Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size Reach USD 74.64 Billion by 2030." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global green technology and sustainability market size was valued at USD 10.32 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 74.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 241 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06033 Rise in environmental awareness and concerns, surge in consumer & industrial interest for use of clean energy resources, and increase in use of RFID sensors have boosted the growth of the global green technology and sustainability market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, several green technology solution providers have introduced new strategies and business plans for surviving in the market.The global green technology and sustainability market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region. By technology, the market is bifurcated into Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, artificial intelligence & analytics, digital twin, cybersecurity, and blockchain. On the basis of application, it is divided into green building, carbon footprint management, weather monitoring & forecasting, air & water pollution monitoring, forest monitoring, crop monitoring, soil condition/moisture monitoring, water purification, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A06033 Covid-19 Scenario:● The Covid-19 pandemic and implementation of lockdown by the government in several countries hampered the green technology and sustainability market. Moreover, the shutdown of various ongoing projects of solar panels and windmills hampered the market.● However, several green technology solution providers have introduced new strategies and business plans for surviving in the market.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06033 Based on technology, the internet of things (IOT) segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-fourth of the market. However, the artificial intelligence and analytics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the green building segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than one-fifth of the market. However, the crop monitoring segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period.The global green technology and sustainability industry is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period. The global green technology and sustainability market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Enablon France SA, CropX Inc., General Electric, Enviance Inc., IBM Corporation, Hortau Inc., Oracle Corporation, LO3 Energy, Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, and Trace Genomics, Inc.Buy Now & Get Upto 50% Discount on this Report (241 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-technology-and-sustainability-market/purchase-options Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

