Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão to Visit Lao PDR, Portugal and Indonesia

Mon. 07 of Outubro of 2024, 08:41h

The Prime Minister, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, will embark on a series of visits starting this week on October 8th to Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR), then on official visit to Portugal, followed by a visit to Jakarta, before returning to Timor-Leste on October 22nd 2024.

At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Lao PDR, who currently assumes the ASEAN Chairship, Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão will attend the 44thand 45th ASEAN Heads of State and Government Summits and related Summits in Vientiane from 8-11 October. The theme of the Summits is “ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience”. Timor-Leste is currently an Observer to ASEAN and plans to become a member in 2025. At these Summits the Prime Minister will be joined by other Heads of State and Government of the ASEAN member states as well as those of the ASEAN Partners such as India, China, Japan, Canada, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, the European Union, the United Nations and the Republic of Korea. The UN Secretary-General is expected to attend.

Following the ASEAN Summits, Prime Minister Gusmão will embark on an official trip to Portugal from 12-18 October, where he is scheduled to meet with the President of the Portuguese Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the President of the Assembly of the Republic, Pedro Aguiar-Branco, and the Portuguese Prime Minister, Luís Montenegro. During the meeting between the two Prime Ministers, discussions will focus on areas of cooperation such as justice, education, and security, among others, and three important protocols will be signed: the Strategic Cooperation Program with Portugal for 2024–2028; the Rehabilitation, Heritage, and Tourism Program; and an infrastructure agreement, signalling a continued expansion of the strong bilateral relationship.

While in Portugal, the Prime Minister will meet with the Timorese community, Portuguese academia, and civil society and, at the invitation of the Regional Government of the Azores, will also visit the Faial Island and view firsthand the various blue economy projects and activities. The Prime Minister will also meet with the Executive Secretary of the CPLP and representatives of the CPLP member states.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied on this official visit by the Vice-Prime Minister and Minister Coordinator for Economic Affairs and Minister of Tourism and Environment, Francisco Kalbuadi Lay; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Bendito dos Santos Freitas; Minister of Justice, Sérgio de Jesus Fernandes da Costa Hornai; Minister of Education, Dulce de Jesus Soares; Minister of Higher Education and Science, José Honório da Costa Pereira Jerónimo; Minister of Interior, Francisco da Costa Guterres; Secretary of State for Social Communication, Expedito Dias Ximenes; President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Timor-Leste, Jorge Serrano; media and other official delegates.

Following the official visit to Portugal, Prime Minister Gusmão will travel to Indonesia to attend the Inauguration Ceremony of the swearing-in of the 8th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, on October 20th at the Parliamentary Complex in Jakarta.

While the Prime Minister is overseas on official duty, the Vice Prime Minister, Minister Coordinator for Social Affairs and Minister of Rural Development and Community Housing, Mariano Assanami Sabino, will coordinate the government.