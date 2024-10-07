Lori Bartle of Cultivagency to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lori Bartle is a business advisor and coach for marketing agencies, and the founder of Cultivagency. Now if you separate that into its two root words; you’ll realize her consultancy is about cultivating human agency in advertising and marketing agencies; driving professional growth and self-efficacy, for starters.

Lori has a long history working in account management and agency leadership and considered herself ‘addicted’ to the unique alchemy of business and creativity coming together to not only break through to consumers, but to help them feel something… ultimately growing the businesses of her clients. Over time she noticed a shift in focus and competencies among the new generation of account managers where the constantly evolving industry – combined with a lack of sustained talent development – has hindered the ability for many account teams to lead with confidence. After being asked to help with development of the younger members of her agency’s account management team, a light bulb went off.

“I began to discuss my observations and experiences – not just within my own agency – but with the leaders of other agencies, and quickly realized this once-great discipline was broadly in need of some long overdue love and attention. I became obsessed with the idea of making a career change…becoming a partner for marketing agencies with a focus on revitalizing and redefining the role to drive more value and truly enhance client/agency relationships.”

The business Lori established does that and more. Through research, she found broad consensus that account teams are too often reactive, not proactive, and their connection to their client’s business is surface level, as opposed to being deeply immersed. These findings helped to solidify a coaching philosophy that makes a conscious shift away from the stale principles of ‘management’ and ‘service’ in favor of a proactive Leadership model. That leadership mindset is what Lori refers to as business first: being totally immersed in a client’s business (as opposed to just their marketing) and prioritizing activities accordingly. Fueled by deep business knowledge, proactive Client Leaders will re-discover their confidence, their voice, and their ability to truly partner with their clients, driving value in 3 key dimensions, which she’ll talk about on this radio show.

The concept and benefits of human agency – which are linked to self-efficacy and feeling empowered among other things – can be correlated to proactivity, initiative and making more intentional choices. These principles are explored more fully in a book she authored which is titled, The Agency Within Us. The research that led to the book was found to be beneficial to more than just advertising and marketing and communication industries, revealing what Lori believes to be more of a universal insight, and that is the connection between human agency and leadership. Effective leaders are likely to have a highly developed sense of human agency – and people with a highly developed sense of agency are more likely to tackle the challenges of leadership successfully. Thus, intentionally working to develop high agency can help to foster a leadership mindset and positive behaviors which can boost the attainment of goals and revenue targets in any industry. Should any listeners be interested in reading the book, you can register for a discounted, pre-sale copy at www.TheAgencyWithinUs.com

Lori has an undergraduate degree in Business Administration and also has an MBA. She has launched a unique training and learning experience for young and emerging Client Leaders, inspired by her favorite MBA course, called Building Business Acumen, which runs in the Fall. She is now 2 weeks into this year’s program…and with her book coming out soon – she is excited to be achieving some momentum in her consulting business, which she launched in early 2023.

Lori is also enthusiastic about her status as a woman-owned business and is a strong advocate for female empowerment. She is a fan of a podcast called OWNIT, which lifts up stories of women-owned agencies, (which applies to just about 1% of the marketing agencies in the country) inspiring others to join the movement and take the plunge! But whether you’re an owner or brand new in the business, Lori encourages women to fulfill their potential. She has more insights to share in Close Up Radio’s continuing Empowering Women in America series.

Lori’s consultancy, CultivAgency, is overt in its purpose -- to cultivate human agency and unlock potential among individuals, teams, and client/agency relationships. Partnering with Lori has several key benefits: securing client leadership as a strategic growth driver, aligning and enhancing mindsets and skill sets, enhancing culture and employee engagement, and most significantly, empowering true client/agency collaboration.

Close Up Radio will feature coach Lori Bartle of CultivAgency in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday October 9th at 1:00pm EDT

For more information about Lori’s work and book, please visit https://cultivagency.com/

