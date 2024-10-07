Deborah Vereen of The Vereen Group to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deborah Vereen is a thought leader, master trainer, and a subject matter expert in the area of DEIB. Now, most people might be familiar with those initials when it comes to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, but Deborah strives to take it a step further, helping create a culture of Belonging.

“DEIB is not EEO (Equal Employment Opportunity) or Affirmative Action. EEO is about anti-discrimination law and compliance. My end in mind is for people to feel safe and accepted for their total selves, and how they can authentically show up and express ideas and critical thinking solutions in the workplace.”

Deborah has formed a consultancy named The Vereen Group which works with for-profit & non-profit organizations in the community, business, education and government sectors to enhance and sustainably move the belonging approach forward. She did not immediately set out to do this particular work, but back when she had a career in retail food market management for Ahold/Giant Food Stores, and then won an award for the most improved store bottom line, the realization that she was the only woman, and the only person of color in management circles, gave her insight-- and made her want to level the playing field for others.

Deborah is doubly certified, and by notable institutions such as Cornell University. She has been honored by authorities in Community service, Human Resource Relations, Entrepreneurial Youth, Women of Excellence, the Forbes Coaches Council, and Leadership in Diversity, among others.

Deborah uses her skills, lived experiences, and passion to design and implement initiatives and processes, and to coach executives, in an effort to create systemic change and ignite excellence and empathy in the workforce. The Vereen Group gets people to pay more attention to the value of diversity and inclusion fostering a culture of belonging that is woven into the fabric of their organization.

In her radio show, Deborah will outline her history of accomplishments and explain the way she helps organization to “connect the dots.” She realizes every business has a certain vision and mission, and some sort of strategic plan in place. By aligning the DEI practices with what the organization already has, in terms of objectives, and practices, it will help each one achieve a more holistic and sustainable result.

“My definition of diversity is twofold: “Diversity is All the Ways in which We are Unique, and Diversity is the Total Sum of the Person.” It is about understanding, despite years of negative history, that what one views about us is not who we are. It is not about your hue of skin, or country of origin, or even sexuality, it is about what you bring to the table as an employee or stakeholder, and how you can contribute to achieving the organization’s bottom line The permanent concept of valuing each individual’s knowledge, abilities and creativity (what one brings to the table will create a Safe, Inclusive, and Belonging community where every individual (neighbor, employee, stakeholder) can thrive and make a greater good difference.”

Deborah has outlined some of these thoughts in a book about the value of inclusion enabling systemic change. She is authoring it with Frank Miles. They have done many presentations together that help companies learn and grow. She and Frank met years back when he worked for Hershey Entertainment, and they discovered they were two people with one mind.

Deborah has also been called a seed planter, for the way she establishes an idea then shows how to nurture it and help it grow. She takes great delight in seeing when the light comes on and the understanding takes hold (clarity.)

Deborah notes that when she first started out as a leader, there was no exact demographic for her. She says that we the people will only get closer to achieving true equality once we consistently practice humanity; recognizing, valuing, and leveraging the unique human beings we all are. Outside of the US we are all just viewed as Americans, whereas inside our borders we are looked at as a box we checked leading us to stereotyping; and it is time to unlearn the embedded divided behaviors. Our superiority as a nation hinges on moving beyond the culture of separation to one of unity (E pluribus unum - Out of Many, One). The culture of belonging filters down to every facet of business, community, and society. We are only, after all, human beings and must treat each other accordingly.

Hear more of Deborah’s champion strategies on the radio this fall.

Close Up Radio will feature Deborah D. Vereen of The Vereen Group in interviews on Wednesday at 2:00pm EDT. Jim Masters will start on October 9th and then Doug Llewelyn will go deeper on the 16th

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Deborah and The Vereen Group initiatives, please visit https://thevereengroup.com/ or https://makedeistick.com/

