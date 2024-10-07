Global HVAC Filters Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

HVAC Filters Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The hvac filters market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hvac filters market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.48 billion in 2023 to $9.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to occupational health standards, environmental concerns, healthcare sector demand, industrial growth, consumer preferences.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global HVAC Filters Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The hvac filters market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing urbanization, energy efficiency mandates, rise in construction projects, smart and iot-enabled filters, hvac system retrofitting.

Growth Driver Of The HVAC Filters Market

Increasing construction activities is expected to propel the HVAC filters market going forward. Construction activities encompass a broad range of tasks and processes involved in the planning, design, development, and assembly of physical structures, facilities, or infrastructure. HVAC filters play a crucial role in construction activities by ensuring indoor air quality in newly constructed or renovated buildings. During construction, various activities such as cutting, welding, and painting can generate airborne particles, dust, and contaminants. HVAC systems equipped with effective filters help mitigate these air quality issues by capturing and filtering out particulate matter before it circulates throughout the building. This not only contributes to a healthier indoor environment for construction workers but also ensures that the final structure begins its operational life with clean and uncontaminated air.

Which Market Players Are Steering the HVAC Filters Market Growth?

Key players in the market include 3M Company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Camfil AB, MANN+HUMMEL Gruppe, American Air Filter Company Inc., Donaldson Company Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Filtration Group Corporation, Freudenberg Group, Emirates Industrial Filters LLC, Koch Filter Corporation, Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd., General Filter Air, Troy Filters Ltd., Darrell Hanna & Associates Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lennox International Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Carrier Corporation, Trane Technologies plc, Johnson Controls International plc, Siemens AG, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Sharp Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, K&N Engineering Inc., Glasfloss Industries Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in HVAC Filters Market Overview?

Major companies collaborate and get into partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. A business strategic partnership refers to a structured affiliation between two or more commercial enterprises, typically established via one or more business agreements or contracts.

How Is The Global HVAC Filters Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Fiberglass Filter, Pleated Filter, Electrostatic Filter, Carbon Air Filter, HEPA Filter, Pocket Filter, Other Products

2) By Material: Fiberglass, Synthetic Polymer, Carbon Derivatives, Metal, Other materials

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

4) By End-Use Industry: Building & Construction, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Other end-users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The HVAC Filters Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

HVAC Filters Market Definition

The HVAC filters refer to filters used in heating and cooling systems that filter impure dust, pollen, and other small particles out of the air. The primary purpose of an HVAC air filter is to remove impurities from the air flowing through the system, such as dust, pet dander, or even bacteria. These dust particles are trapped in the filter and are not recirculated throughout the building.

