Unlocking the epithelial barrier theory: A comprehensive review of the epithelial barrier related 68 diseases

Epithelial barrier theory-related diseases, microbial dysbiosis and inflammation

These 68 diseases make up to 2 billion patients. Fighting with and avoiding epithelial barrier and microbiome damaging substances will bring a huge economic impact to the wealth of humanity” — Prof. Dr. Cezmi Akdis

DAVOS-WOLFGANG, SWITZERLAND, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unlocking the epithelial barrier theory: A comprehensive review of the epithelial barrier related 68 diseasesEpithelial barrier theory-related diseases, microbial dysbiosis and inflammation• To explain the growing prevalence of allergic, autoimmune and neuropsychiatric diseases, the epithelial barrier theory is a central focus of current research at the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF) in consensus with worldwide opinion leaders.• According to the epithelial barrier theory, exposure to environmental toxic substances in humans and animals damages the epithelium, the layer of cells that covers the surface of our skin, digestive tract, lungs, and eyes. Epithelial barrier dysfunction is induced by together with microbial dysbiosis, immune system activation, along with the development of inflammation in the tissues.• Together with worldwide opinion leaders, we identified 68 epithelial barrier-related diseases, including skin diseases, airway diseases, digestive tract diseases, neuropsyc

