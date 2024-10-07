IIoT Platform Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

IIoT Platform Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s IIoT Platform Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iiot platform market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.81 billion in 2023 to $11.32 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to connectivity evolution, sensor proliferation, cost reduction, predictive maintenance demand, remote monitoring.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global IIoT Platform Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The iiot platform market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to digital twin implementation, environmental sustainability focus, autonomous vehicles and drones, real-time quality control, customization and scalability.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global IIoT Platform Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7862&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The IIoT Platform Market

Growing demand for industrial automation is expected to propel the growth of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) platform market. Industrial automation refers to the use of various control systems, such as computers or robots, and information technologies to handle different processes and machinery in an industry to replace human intervention. Industrial automation on IIoT platforms involves integrating sensors, control systems, and machinery to collect real-time data, enabling efficient monitoring, analysis, and optimization of industrial processes.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iiot-platform-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Steering The IIoT Platform Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Intel Corporation, General Electric Company, Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machine Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, PTC Inc., Bosch Software Innovation GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Emerson Electric Co., QiO Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Seeq Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Enterprise Company, Softeq Corp., Cognite AS, Johnson Controls Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Accenture plc, Capgemini SE, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, L&T Technology Services Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Advantech Co. Ltd., Telit Communications plc, Eurotech S.p.A., Wind River Systems Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence IIoT Platform Market Size?

Major companies operating in the industrial internet of things (IIoT) platform market are increasing their focus on introducing innovative solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. New cloud tools are designed to enhance network visibility, and control, and simplify IT operations while providing secure connectivity management for industrial assets and insights into their security posture.

How Is The Global IIoT Platform Market Segmented?

1) By Offering: Platforms, Services

2) By Application: Asset Management, Remote Monitoring, Network System Management

3) By End-User: Manufacturing, Energy and Power, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Logistics and Transport, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The IIoT Platform Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

IIoT Platform Market Definition

The industrial internet of things (IIoT) platform collects real-time data from hardware, software systems, sensors, and other data points into a centralized location that is typically accessible to a large number of users. Transferring the data to a centralized system, typically in the cloud but occasionally also on-premises or on the edge, it eliminates the gap between systems, people, and machines. The industrial internet of things (IIoT) platform are used to connect frontline industrial processes with backend information systems.

IIoT Platform Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global iiot platform market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The IIoT Platform Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on iiot platform market size, iiot platform market drivers and trends and iiot platform market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

IoT Connectivity Management Platform Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-connectivity-management-platform-global-market-report

IoT Security Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-security-global-market-report

IoT Testing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-testing-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.