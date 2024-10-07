Submit Release
SHISEIDO "Second Skin" Workshop ﻿10/13 11:30 am & 1 pm 10/19 1 pm & 2:30 pm

NextGen Cosmetics

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join SHISEIDO "Second Skin" Workshop!!

Try and Experience NextGen Cosmetics - "Second Skin" Products !!

⚫️10/13(Sun) 11:30am & 1pm
⚫️10/19(Sat) 1pm & 2:30pm

- Limited 20 people per session.
- It's a event to try new SHISEIDO product in Japan for FREE !!
- The Workshop venue is at 2nd floor in Brooklyn Beauty Fashion Labo (300 7th Street Brooklyn, NY)

※Please RSVP if you'd like to attend !!!
→ brooklyn.bbfl@gmail.com

CONTACT (PR JUN) / brooklyn.bbfl@gmail.com

https://www.brooklynbbfl.com/
300 7th Street Brooklyn, NY 11215

Hitoshi Sagaseki
Brooklyn Beauty Fashion Labo
email us here

