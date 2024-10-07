Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi concludes visit to Free State

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi concluded her two-day visit to the Free State province today, October 4, 2024, with a call to action. She met with the Free State Provincial Department of Human Settlements and the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality to address pressing concerns including the slow pace of issuing title deeds, asbestos removal, and unblocking stalled projects.

The minister also expressed strong concerns regarding underperforming contractors, who are compromising the department’s service delivery mandate and denying deserving beneficiaries their constitutional right to adequate housing and said, “There must be accountability and consequence management”.

Following a presentation on the financial and non-financial performance of grants and priority programmes, Minister Kubayi expressed concerns about the province's performance, particularly regarding asbestos removal and stalled projects.

To address this, she announced the formation of a team comprising the three spheres of government further directing a period for coming up with a plan to turn the situation around.

"We will not hesitate to take action against poor performance on our projects. By the end of this year, this province must have turned around the corner. People must see progress."

This visit follows the successful MINMEC meeting in Mangaung, where critical human settlements issues were resolved. The department rotates MINMEC meeting hosting among provinces to foster collaboration, share best practices, and promote sector-wide accountability.

Minister Kubayi emphasized her commitment to addressing housing needs in the province.

The meeting was attended by Free State MEC of Human Settlements Saki Mokoena, Executive Mayor of Mangaung Metro Gregory Nthatisi and senior officials from the three spheres of government.

