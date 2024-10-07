Acting PM assures SICCI of business excellence support

Acting Prime Minister Bradley Tovosia on Friday last week assured the Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce of the Government’s support towards hosting the SICCI Business Excellence Awards event in November.

The SICCI Board led by chair lady, Mrs Namoi Kaluae met Hon Tovosia at the Prime Minister’s Office to update the Government on progress towards the event.

One of the key highlights of the discussions is the Prime Minister’s Business Excellence Awards, which SICCI recognized as one of the prestigious awards sponsored by the Prime Minister for the event.

Mrs Kaluae also informed Hon. Tovosia of SICCI’s support towards the passage of several important bills including the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Bill, the Electricity Bill, and others.

Tovosia assured the SICCI Board of Government’s support for the Business Excellence Awards and highlighted the importance of recognizing successful business houses and individuals.

