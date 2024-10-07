ACTING PM CALLS FOR INCREASE PARTNERSHIP WITH NGOs

Acting Acting PM Bradley Tovosia flanked by both senior staff members of OPMC and the visiting WVSI officials

Acting Prime Minister, Honourable Bradley Tovosia, MP, has called for increased alignment and partnership between the National Government and Non-Government Organizations (NGOs).

Acting PM Tovosia emphasized this during a brief meeting with senior members of World Vision. The World Vision team, led by World Vision New Zealand Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Grant Bayldon, paid a courtesy visit to the Acting PM this morning, 7th October 2024.

During the meeting, World Vision Solomon Islands (WVSI) presented the projects it is currently undertaking. These projects include working with communities in the areas of agriculture, economic empowerment programs, health, and education, while continuing collaboration with government ministries and agencies to carry out these initiatives.

The Acting Prime Minister acknowledged World Vision Solomon Islands for the work it has done in the country to date. However, he called for more synergy, partnership, and collaboration between NGOs like World Vision and the National Government.

Acting PM Tovosia stressed that a more collaborative effort between WVSI and the government will enable a more effective use of resources and ensure sustainable outcomes. He highlighted that both the government and WVSI share the same interest in community development, and it is only fitting that there should be a concerted effort between the institutions.

The Acting Prime Minister further underscored that NGOs like WVSI must remain neutral and transparent in their operations.

World Vision NZ CEO Grant Bayldon and Associate Director TJ Grant assured the Acting Prime Minister that World Vision will continue to engage with government ministries and agencies to deliver projects to the people of Solomon Islands. They emphasized that WVSI will maintain transparency in its operations, acknowledging the importance of partnership and alignment with the government.

Additionally, Associate Director TJ Grant highlighted World Vision’s core pillars: it is a Christian organization, it focuses on children, and it is community-oriented.

The World Vision Solomon Islands is invited to do a presentation to the Policy Implementation, Evaluation and Monitoring Unit (PIMEU) in the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

The intended presentation is to allow government to keep abreast of the projects that World Vision Solomon Islands is involving in around the country. More importantly, it will open up the opportunity for a more effective engagement between government and the WVSI.

