Industrial Foam Global Market 2024 To Reach $91.5 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.7%

Industrial Foam Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial foam market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $63.14 billion in 2023 to $68.05 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to research and development, cost-effective material solutions, globalization and market expansion, transportation and aerospace, environmental concerns and sustainability.

The industrial foam market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $91.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to construction industry growth, sustainable materials and eco-friendly solutions, rising automotive sector, packaging innovations, energy efficiency in buildings.

Growing demand for energy-efficient and lightweight materials is expected to propel the industrial foam market. Lightweight materials are manufactured using lightweight raw materials that directly reduce the weight of the material while maintaining its performance. Industrial foam is a type of lightweight material made up of tiny cells filled with gas or air and used in applications such as insulation, packaging, and construction.

Key players in the market include Covestro AG, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain S.A., Chemtura Corporation, Recticel N.V, Rogers Corporation, Trelleborg AB, FoamPartner Group, Eurofoam Group, Woodbridge Foam Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, ACH Foam Technologies LLC, Arkema, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Toray Industries, Sealed Air Corporationfv, Zotefoams plc, Armacell International S.A., Future Foam Inc., FXI Inc., General Plastics Manufacturing Company, Graco Inc., Greiner Holding AG, INOAC Corporation, JSP Corporation, Kaneka Corporation.

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on innovative products such as ecosphere product family to drive revenues in their market. EcoSphere product line is a mono-material polyethylene terephthalate (PET) to eliminate the disposal of seating foam pads and trim covers in landfills.

1) By Foam Type: Flexible, Rigid

2) By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin, Phenolic, PET, Other Resin Types

3) By End-Use: Building And Construction, HVAC, Industrial Pipe Insulation, Marine, Aerospace, Industrial Cold Storage, Others End-Uses

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Industrial foam is an expanded plastic and rubber created by forcing gas bubbles into a polymer material. Industrial foam is highly-efficient for insulation against water, air, chemical substances, and adhesives. Industrial foam is used as padding for several consumer and business products, such as mattresses, furniture, car interiors, carpet underlay, and packaging.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Industrial Foam Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial foam market size, industrial foam market drivers and trends, industrial foam market major players and industrial foam market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

