Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Industrial Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs -The Business Research Company” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial cybersecurity market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $22.76 billion in 2023 to $24.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased cyber threats, critical infrastructure protection, regulatory compliance requirements, increased connectivity of industrial systems, high-profile cyber incidents, awareness of insider threats, demand for remote monitoring and control.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The industrial cybersecurity market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $33.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration of physical and cybersecurity, increasing use of autonomous systems, cyber insurance adoption, continued regulatory evolution, emergence of industry 4.0.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8030&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Industrial Cybersecurity Market

The increase in the number of cybercrime cases is anticipated to drive the growth of the industrial cybersecurity market going forward. Cybercrime refers to criminal activities that are carried out using computers, computer networks, and the internet and have serious consequences, including financial losses, damage to reputations, and legal penalties for criminals. Industrial cybersecurity is used for protecting critical infrastructure and manufacturing operations from a wide range of cybercrimes which involves implementing robust security measures, threat detection systems, and incident response strategies to mitigate the risks posed by cyber threats.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-cybersecurity-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Steering the Industrial Cybersecurity Market Growth?

Key players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Asea Brown Boveri Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Cybereason Inc., SparkCognition Inc., Tessian Ltd., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Darktrace Ltd., Fortinet Inc., Anomali Inc., Vectra AI Inc., FireEye Inc., McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corporation, OneTrust LLC, SkyHigh Security, SonicWall Inc., Splunk Inc., Tanium Inc., Vanta Inc., Broadcom Inc., Mandiant Solutions Inc., Exaud LLC, Kanda Software Inc., Simform LLC, Azumo LLC.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Industrial Cybersecurity Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the market are entering into strategic partnerships to strengthen their position. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security

2) By Component: Products, Software, Services

3) By Solutions: Antivirus, Firewall, Ddos, Scada, Other Solutions

4) By End-Use: Energy And Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemicals And Manufacturing, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Industrial Cybersecurity Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Industrial Cybersecurity Market Definition

Industrial cybersecurity refers to an industrial control systems portfolio of technologies and services designed for analysis that helps industries strengthen the cybersecurity of their computer-controlled systems to minimize the risks to a sustainable residual level.

Industrial Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global industrial cybersecurity market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Industrial Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial cybersecurity market size, industrial cybersecurity market drivers and trends, industrial cybersecurity market major players and industrial cybersecurity market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-and-institutional-cleaning-chemicals-global-market-report

Industrial Air Chiller Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-air-chiller-global-market-report

Industrial Air Compressor Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-air-compressor-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.