Hemostats Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.77 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.3%

The Business Research Company’s Hemostats Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hemostats market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.17 billion in 2023 to $3.46 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to surgical advancements, rising geriatric population, chronic diseases and coagulation disorders, expansion of cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic applications.

The hemostats market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergency preparedness and pandemic response, global healthcare infrastructure development, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, expanding applications in various specialties, focus on biocompatibility.

An increase in surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the hemostat market going forward. Surgical procedures refer to all forms of invasive treatments that are used on a person to investigate or treat a pathological condition. Hemostats are essential for surgical procedures as they are used to prevent blood loss while performing surgery.

Key players in the market include C. R. Bard Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Marine Polymer Technologies Inc., Pfizer Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic plc, Hemostasis LLC, Stryker Corporation, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, Samyang Holdings Corporation, Gelita Medical GmbH, Dilon Technologies Inc., Mallinckrodt plc, CryoLife Inc., CuraMedical B.V., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Beijing Datsing Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., Zhonghui Shengxi (Beijing) Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Curasan AG, Biotemed Inc., Biom'up SA, Shandong Foryou Medical Devices Co. Ltd., Z-Medica LLC, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Metalcraft Solutions Inc., MC Squared Medical Inc., The Ohio Broach & Machine Co., Unity Tool Inc.

Major companies are strategically entering partnerships and collaborations with start-ups and mid-sized companies in the Hemostat market to broaden the products and services offered by the company. Strategic collaborations and partnership agreements help companies expand their existing product portfolio and geographical reach.

1) By Type: Thrombin-Based Hemostats, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats, Combination Hemostats, Gelatin-Based Hemostats, Collagen-Based Hemostats

2) By Product: Active Hemostats, Passive Hemostats, Combination Hemostats, Other Products

3) By Formulation: Matrix And Gel Hemostats, Sheet And Pad Hemostats, Sponge Hemostats, Powder Hemostats

4) By Application: Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Hemostat refers to a surgical tool used in many surgical procedures that helps to treat or compress bleeding vessels while doing surgeries. It also helps to hold the deeper regions of the wound that can be visualized by using this equipment.

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global hemostats market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Hemostats Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hemostats market size, hemostats market drivers and trends, hemostats market major players and hemostats market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

