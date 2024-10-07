Submit Release
News Search

There were 283 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,783 in the last 365 days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Jewish community well over the high holy days

President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes South Africa’s Jewish community a festive and mindful celebration of the high holy days, also known as Yamim Noraim or the Days of Awe, which began this week with Rosh Hashanah and will end next week with Yom Kippur.

President Ramaphosa said: “The South African Jewish community forms an essential part of the spiritual and cultural diversity of our nation.

“We wish the Jewish community at home and abroad a year of good health, strong family bonds, fellowship and success in all domains of life.

“This ten day period leading up to Yom Kippur is a time for reconciliation and coming together, an occasion for us to engage in teshuvah, tefilah and tzedakah, and an opportunity to pray and work for peace in all corners of the world.”

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President - media@presidency.gov.za

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Jewish community well over the high holy days

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more