Heart Pump Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heart pump devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.25 billion in 2023 to $3.88 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, aging population, awareness and education, government initiatives and funding, improved surgical techniques.

The heart pump devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising global healthcare expenditure, emerging markets and untapped opportunities, personalized medicine and customization, increasing regulatory approvals, growing patient awareness.

The rising incidence of chronic conditions such as heart attacks, diabetes, hypertension, and atrial fibrillation is expected to propel the growth of the heart pump devices market going forward. Chronic disease is one that often lasts for three months or longer and may worsen with time. Cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and arthritis are the most prevalent chronic diseases. Heart pump devices help to pump blood from the lower left heart chamber that is used to help maintain blood flow during high-risk protected percutaneous coronary interventions like heart attacks and atrial fibrillation.

Key players in the market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Bio-Chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Huntsman Corporation, SKC CO. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings Limited, Manali Petrochemicals Limited, DowDuPont Inc., Royal Dutch Shell plc, ADEKA Corporation, Chaoyang Chemicals Inc., Temix International SRL, Helm AG, Repsol S.A., Arch Chemicals Inc., HaiKe Chemical Group, Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC, Flint Group Holdings Limited, Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH, Wikoff Color Corporation, Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Nutec Digital Ink Ltd., Chemicoat Co. Ltd., Oleon NV, Penta Manufacturing Company, Kraft Chemical Company.

Major companies operating in the heart pump devices market are focused on developing new technologies such as left ventricular assist device (LVAD) membrane pump technology to sustain their position in the market. A left ventricular assist device (LVAD) is a mechanical pump that is surgically implanted to help the left ventricle (main pumping chamber of the heart) pump blood to the rest of the body.

1) By Type: Implantable Heart Pump Devices, Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices

2) By Therapy: Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC), Destination Therapy (DT), Other Therapies

3) By End-user: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End-users

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A heart pump device is a mechanical support device that helps to pump blood from the chambers of the heart to the rest of the body. It is used to temporarily help the pumping action of the heart.

