PHILIPPINES, October 7 - Press Release

October 7, 2024 Cynthia Villar files candidacy for Las Pinas representative, vows to continue advocacy on agricultural development, environmental protection Two-term senator Cynthia Villar filed her certificate of candidacy for representative of the lone district of Las Piñas City today, October 8,as she vowed to continue pushing for measures on agricultural development and environmental protection. Accompanied by her husband, former Senate President Manny Villar, son Senator Mark VIllar and daughter, Deputy Speaker Camille Villar, the senator filed her certificate of candidacy under the Nacionalista Party for a post she previously held for nine years in 2001 to 2010. "As I seek to once again represent my hometown, Las Piñas, in the House of Representatives, I intend to build on my work in the Senate, focusing on the achievement of goals for agricultural competitiveness and environmental protection," Villar said. At the local front, Villar added that she will focus on initiatives that will generate livelihood opportunities for Las Piñeros, and push for measures on stronger and more resilient communities. As senator, Villar chairs the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform and principally sponsored landmark measures such as Republic Act 11953 or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, RA 11598 or the Cash Assistance for Filipino Farmers Act, RA 10659 or the Sugarcane Industry Development Act, RA 11524 or the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act, RA 10816 or the Farm Tourism Development Act, RA 10654 or the law preventing illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, and RA 11203, which created the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund. Villar also sponsored the recently signed RA 12022 or the Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act. Before Congress adjourned session last month, Villar also shepherded the ratification of the bicameral conference committee report on the bill amending the Rice Tariffication Law. She also worked for the enactment of 114 laws establishing multi-species marine hatcheries in different parts of the country. As chairperson of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, Villar worked to include 101 more areas under the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System Act (RA 11038). She staunchly defended the protection of the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park, a declared Wetland of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention, from threats of reclamation. As Las Piñas Representative, Villar was chairperson of the Committee on Higher and Technical Education, and president of the Lady Legislators and initiated measures benefitting women, children, and family. For her initiatives in eliminating poverty and maintaining a healthy environment, Villar was given the distinguished Human Rights Award by the United Nations Association of the Philippines last March. The senator was acknowledged for the promotion of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Goal No. 1 (poverty eradication); and SDG Goal No. 16 (biodiversity). In 2011, her Sagip Ilog project, which cleaned up and rehabilitated the Las Piñas and Zapote Rivers, won the coveted United Nations Water for Life Award in Zaragoza, Spain. The project also created sustainable livelihoods for Las Piñeros by using collected water hyacinths for handicrafts. Villar's Kitchen Wastes Composting Project won the Energy Globe Award of Austria in 2022 as "World's Best Environmental Projects, one of the world's most prestigious award for environmental sustainability Senator Villar was an Outstanding Alumna of the University of the Philippines, and was awarded Doctorate Degree by UP Los Baños for her work in agriculture, poverty reduction, women and children's welfare. Many communities in different parts of the country continue to reap the benefits of projects initiated by Villar, especially the facility which processes waste plastics into school chairs and recycling projects that transform kitchen and garden wastes into organic fertilizer.

