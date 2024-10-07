Submit Release
State of Emergency Declared City of Miami

Published on October 06, 2024

Today, City of Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez officially declared a State of Emergency in the City of Miami due to the possible effects of Hurricane Milton. 

Please click here to see the Notice and Declaration of State of Emergency.

