State of Emergency Declared City of Miami
Published on October 06, 2024
Today, City of Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez officially declared a State of Emergency in the City of Miami due to the possible effects of Hurricane Milton.
Please click here to see the Notice and Declaration of State of Emergency.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.