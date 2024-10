Jublia and Cvent Forge Strategic Partnership for Event Success

Jublia x Cvent partnership — a powerful collaboration that merges cutting-edge AI-powered matchmaking and engagement features.

SINGAPORE, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jublia, a leading technology provider based in Singapore, has announced a strategic partnership with Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider. Officially unveiled at the Cvent Accelerate event in Singapore on July 12, this collaboration aims to elevate event planning and enhance attendee experiences throughout the APAC region.

This partnership will offer event planners a comprehensive system that combines Jubliaโ€™s AI-powered matchmaking and engagement capabilities with Cventโ€™s robust platform. It enables event planners to manage all aspects of their events, from registration to personalised networking, in one streamlined solution. This unified approach will benefit key sectors such as association meetings and corporate conferences, delivering optimized engagement and improved outcomes across various industries.

โ€œWith this partnership, we are continuing our mission to provide tailored solutions for event organizers, helping them address ongoing challenges in the event management landscape,โ€ said ๐—˜๐—ฟ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—น ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—บ, ๐—–๐—ข๐—ข ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—๐˜‚๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฎ.

This strategic partnership allows for seamless integration of Cventโ€™s registration system into Jubliaโ€™s digital platform, offering a more personalized, intuitive, and flexible tool to enhance the attendee journey right from the outset.

โ€œThis collaboration with Jublia will enable our clients to benefit from a seamless connection between Jubliaโ€™s powerful digital platform and our industry-leading event registration suite. By combining the strengths of both platforms, event planners will have access to a comprehensive solution that streamlines the entire event management process, from registration to personalised networking. We look forward to working closely with Jublia to deliver enhanced attendee experiences and drive successful events across the APAC region and beyond,โ€ said ๐—ช๐—ถ๐—น๐—น ๐—ž๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฎ, ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐——๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—š๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ฟ, ๐—”๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ฎ ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฐ, ๐—–๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜.

๐—”๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—๐˜‚๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฎ

Jublia is a leading provider of AI-powered engagement and matchmaking solutions for the events industry. Its platform helps event organizers drive meaningful interactions by connecting attendees, exhibitors, and stakeholders through intelligent recommendations and personalized experiences. Jubliaโ€™s comprehensive suite of tools covers attendee networking, content engagement, and meeting management, ensuring that participants derive maximum value from every event. The platform is designed to enhance event outcomes by leveraging advanced data analytics and machine learning, delivering actionable insights and boosting overall engagement. Trusted by event organizers worldwide, Jublia empowers businesses to elevate their events and create impactful connections that drive success. To learn more, visit: https://www.jublia.com/

๐—”๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—–๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees

and ~22,000 customers worldwide as of December 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cventโ€™s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in- person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cventโ€™s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cventโ€™s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit http://cvent.com/sg

