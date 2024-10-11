Jublia and Cvent Forge Strategic Partnership for Event Success

Jublia x Cvent partnership — a powerful collaboration that merges cutting-edge AI-powered matchmaking and engagement features.

SINGAPORE, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jublia, a leading technology provider based in Singapore, has announced a strategic partnership with Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider. Officially unveiled at the Cvent Accelerate event in Singapore on July 12, this collaboration aims to elevate event planning and enhance attendee experiences throughout the APAC region.

This partnership will offer event planners a comprehensive system that combines Jublia’s AI-powered matchmaking and engagement capabilities with Cvent’s robust platform. It enables event planners to manage all aspects of their events, from registration to personalised networking, in one streamlined solution. This unified approach will benefit key sectors such as association meetings and corporate conferences, delivering optimized engagement and improved outcomes across various industries.

“With this partnership, we are continuing our mission to provide tailored solutions for event organizers, helping them address ongoing challenges in the event management landscape,” said 𝗘𝗿𝗿𝗼𝗹 𝗟𝗶𝗺, 𝗖𝗢𝗢 𝗼𝗳 𝗝𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗮.

This strategic partnership allows for seamless integration of Cvent’s registration system into Jublia’s digital platform, offering a more personalized, intuitive, and flexible tool to enhance the attendee journey right from the outset.

“This collaboration with Jublia will enable our clients to benefit from a seamless connection between Jublia’s powerful digital platform and our industry-leading event registration suite. By combining the strengths of both platforms, event planners will have access to a comprehensive solution that streamlines the entire event management process, from registration to personalised networking. We look forward to working closely with Jublia to deliver enhanced attendee experiences and drive successful events across the APAC region and beyond,” said 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮, 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗿 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗿, 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰, 𝗖𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗝𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗮

Jublia is a leading provider of AI-powered engagement and matchmaking solutions for the events industry. Its platform helps event organizers drive meaningful interactions by connecting attendees, exhibitors, and stakeholders through intelligent recommendations and personalized experiences. Jublia’s comprehensive suite of tools covers attendee networking, content engagement, and meeting management, ensuring that participants derive maximum value from every event. The platform is designed to enhance event outcomes by leveraging advanced data analytics and machine learning, delivering actionable insights and boosting overall engagement. Trusted by event organizers worldwide, Jublia empowers businesses to elevate their events and create impactful connections that drive success. To learn more, visit: https://www.jublia.com/

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees

and ~22,000 customers worldwide as of December 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in- person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit http://cvent.com/sg

