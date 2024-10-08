IMERGEY Spotlights Exemplary Leaders with its LUMINARIES 2024 AWARDS

The IMERGEY LUMINARIES award is a distinguished recognition program that honours outstanding leadership and innovation across sectors.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Who are the visionary leaders setting new benchmarks in your industry? IMERGEY , leading global brand consulting announced its prestigious annual Luminaries 2024 awards today. The IMERGEY LUMINARIES award is a distinguished recognition program that honours outstanding leadership and innovation across sectors. This year’s edition shines a light on exceptional leaders from the MENA regions who deserve to be celebrated for using their professional platforms to amplify their vision and thought leadership.Each honoree has been carefully selected on the basis of their contributions to the industry and leadership abilities that are consistent with the principles of excellence and forward-thinking strategies. The Luminaries Awards continues IMERGEY’s mission to honour individuals who are building digital communities, gaining followers, and starting thoughtful conversations on LinkedIn by sharing their experiences, knowledge, and insights through their articles, posts, videos, and comments. These are the leaders who inspire, influence, and spark new ideas while helping their followers stay informed.Exemplary leadership can be a rare find, recognizing leaders who give back to their communities is more crucial than ever. These honorees have achieved success in their careers, often with the guidance of mentors, and are now 'sending the elevator back down' by sharing their wisdom and addressing some of the most pressing global challenges. At IMERGEY, it is our mission to acknowledge the pivotal role these leaders play in driving positive change.HERE IS A COMPLETE LIST OF THE WINNERS (listed alphabetically):1. Ahmed FarragKenvueHead of Growth and Emerging Markets2. Asad MalikSaudia Dairy & Foodstuff CompanyMarketing Director3. Bandar AsaliSaudi Awwal BankHead of Credit Culture Transformation4. Dr. Rahma BeaugrandSAPVP Head of Customer Advisory, Middle East South5. Fares AkkadMetaManaging Director, MEA6. Justin SteinbachIFFCO ProfessionalChief Executive Officer7. Mahmood Jassim ShakerDellRegional Director of the Government and Public Sector, META8. Maya ZiadehAccorChief Development Officer of Premium, Midscale, Economy brands, META9. Mazen BarbirStandard CharteredManaging Director, Head of FX Trading, MENAP10. Omar HalabiehAmazonDirector of Technology, Amazon Payment Services11. Raghda AlazabTiktokHead of Communications, MENA12. Ruba HachimMicrosoftRegional Director of Modern Work Solution Area - Customer Success, CEMA13. Samar AlAmroAccentureAssociate Director of Corporate Services & Sustainability, Middle East and General Manager of Regional Headquarters14. Shaimaa HusseinyDeloitteDirector of Customs and Global Trade Advisory“A big thank you to all who entered the IMERGEY LUMINARIES 2024 MENA Awards and congratulations to the winners, who are inspiring the next generation of leaders. We are proud of IMERGEY's role in encouraging and recognizing organisational leadership in a region where it is becoming increasingly important to have responsible leadership.” " said Jackie Lee, Senior Manager of Integrated Marketing and Publishing at IMERGEY and Co-Chair of Luminaries Awards Committee.Discover the leaders shaping the future of business, visit our Luminaries page to explore past winners, and stay tuned for the big reveal of this year's MENA and APAC winners.About IMERGEYIMERGEY is a leader in executive communications, dedicated to helping top-level professionals and businesses craft compelling narratives that showcase their expertise and drive industry growth. With a team of seasoned consultants, IMERGEY offers solutions that help executives elevate their professional presence and foster long-term success in a competitive business landscape. For more information, please contact their social media handles or drop an email directly to the team.Why Executive Branding is Key to Leadership SuccessHaving a strong executive brand is crucial in establishing credibility, differentiating yourself from peers, and ultimately driving competitive business growth. By enhancing your executive presence, you can position yourself as a thought leader and inspire others within your organisation.Ready to take the next step? Connect with IMERGEY today and claim your free 30-minute consultation for a personalised profile assessment to explore how to improve your profile and start building a brand that stands out.

