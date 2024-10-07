Solomon Islands Accedes to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

Solomon Islands officially accedes to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), with the instrument of accession deposited by the Permanent Mission of Solomon Islands to the United Nations in New York on the 4th of October 2024.

Solomon Islands membership to UNIDO is a testament of the Solomon Islands’ Government ongoing commitment to integrate more fully into the global economy and to diversify the national economy by seeking pathways for industrial development that are sustainable, inclusive, and beneficial for all Solomon Islanders.

This significant step underscores Solomon Islands’ commitment to fostering sustainable industrial development, enhancing economic diversification, and promoting inclusive and sustainable industrial growth in alignment with the National Development Strategy 2016 – 2035.

Solomon Islands will benefit from UNIDO’s expertise in areas such as: Industrial Policy Development, Technology and Innovation, Trade Capacity Building, and Sustainable Energy Solutions.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration (MCILI) is the designated national focal point for UNIDO.