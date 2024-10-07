Inmate reconcile with victims family behind bars

Two Correctional Inmate have recently reconcile with victims family behind locked bars at Rove Central Correctional Centre in Honiara.

The reconciliation ceremony was made possible by the Prison Fellowship Solomon Islands (PFSI) for an incident at Lausia village in Malaita Province, fifteen years (15) ago.

Inmate Jones Taelamo Maelonga and Peter Sutafanabo been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of late Jack Maenarii at Lausia village in Malaita province.

The two inmates, Taelamo and Sutafanabo reconciliation was materialize through Prison Fellowship Solomon Islands where they mediated the reconciliation formalities between the victim and offender families.

During the emotional reconciliation ceremony, the offender’s families came face to face with the victim families, where acceptance and forgiveness been convened with a cultural presentation of shell money (Baniau).

The victim’s representative Mr. Dickson Kwangamae during the reconciliation ceremony said, it’s time to come together, reconcile and leave the past behind as we move forward for a better future. His family and tribe have accepted the apology from the two inmates.

“The reconciliation is the way forward for tribes who still have grievances towards each other because of past murder.”

The reconciliation ceremony also allowed tribesmen of the victim to witness and accept the fact that they no longer have grievances towards each other.

Reconciling with the immediate family of the victim is what Jones Taelamo Maelonga and Peter Sutafanabo have been looking forward to since the day they incarcerated.

Gabriel Bate’e of Prison Fellowship Solomon Islands and Pastor Michael Bateé from Bible Way Centre are the engine room of this reconciliation ceremony, as witnessed by the Two Parties coming together for this important ceremony.

Commissioner Mactus Forau acknowledge the tireless effort made by PFSI Team for making this reconciliation ceremony a successful.

“Reconciliation of inmate and their families with the victim and families are of paramount importance for the reintegration of inmates upon their release to their families and community”.

“This aligns to the CSSI strategic direction 2023-2026, core function one (01) under prisoner management strategies”, says Forau.

Commandant Rove CCC Mr. Lawrence Meke appealed to the two parties to respect the reconciliation ceremony and work together in unity and love.

This reconciliation ceremony been witnessed by Prison Fellowship Solomon Islands, CSSI Executive, RCCC Management & Team, Ranks & Files, supporting key stakeholders and member from both Parties (Victim and Offenders).

Certificates been signed off by two parties in recognition of this reconciliation and both parties welcomed and respect the reconciliation ceremony going forward.

Mr. Gabriel Bate’e of Prison Fellowship Solomon Islands give introduction of this reconciliation ceremony

Good Seed Ministry from Seventh Day Adventist leading praise songs during the ceremony.

CSSI Chaplain Fr. Steve Rukale delivering a powerful message of spiritual reconciliation.

Inmate Jones Taelamo Maelonga (left) and Peter Sutafanabo (right) giving their statement (offender)

Victim family Rep Mr Dickson Kwangamae delivering his remarks,

Rove Central Correctional Centre Commandant Mr Lawrence Meke giving his remarks

CSSI Commissioner Mr Mactus Forau delivering his reconciliation remarks.

Inmate Jones Taelamo Maelonga and Peter Sutafanabo apologized to the Victims’ families.

Victims Reps. Mr Peter Orica giving his statement of acceptance of apology.

Inmate Taelamo and Sutafanabo with relatives prepare to present the shell money to victim’s family

Late Jack Maenarií family in prep for the acceptance ceremony.

Mr Kwangamae give statements of acceptance to both offender and families.

Fr. Steve Rukale facilitates the reconciliation prayer with offenders and victim brother.

PFSI members facilitate the signing of Reconciliation Certificates

Victim Reps sign off the Certificate as witnessed by PFSI members

Pastor Malcom Moli of PFSI leading the closing prayer with all family members

Inmate Jones Taelamo Maelonga and Peter Sutafanabo pose for a photo shot with late Jack Maenarii brother Mr Peter Orica (centre).

Group photo with CSSI Commissioner Mr Mactus Forau (left) after the ceremony in the Chapel.

Inmate Jones Taelamo Maelonga and Peter Sutafanabo pose for a group photo with family members after the reconciliation ceremony in Rove Central Correctional Centre Chapel.

