MEHRD ON TRACK TO IMPLEMENT NEW TEACHERS SALARY STRUCTURE

Teachers across the country were overjoyed as their new salary structure and classification would be implemented next year.

They were filled with joy following the announcement of their long overdue desire to be accorded a proper salary structure by Permanent Secretary Dr Franco Rodie on behalf of his Minister of Education, Hon. Tozen Leokana at the World Teachers Day celebration held on Friday 4th October at the Solomon Islands National University (SINU) Panatina Campus village.

Dr Rodie announced that the Minister of Education, Hon. Leokana, in his contribution to the speech from the throne, announced in parliament last month, and he quoted “I am pleased to inform the house and also the teachers of this nation that the new salary structure and classification have been completed and tabled to the Cabinet and approved last month.”

He said the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) is on track and is in the process of devising a process to implement the new salary structure and classification.

“It is a long desire for teachers to be accorded a proper pay structure recognising the professional skills teachers need to improve quality education,” Dr Rodie said.

He said he is honoured to serve long enough in the Ministry to ensure the new teachers’ salary structure and the new Education Act 2023 eventuated.

He said his ministry is committed to working together with the teachers and the Solomon Islands Teachers Association (SINTA) to implement the changes.

Implementing the new teacher’s salary structure is a top Program of Action of the Government of National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) in compliance with the new legislative framework driven by the Education Act 2023.

The other Program of Action are reviewing the School Education Grant Policy; Design a School Infrastructure Plan for the period 2025-2029, Develop a Tertiary Student Loan Scheme (for implementation in 2025 or 2026), Review the SITESA Act 2017 to amend provisions for scholarships and Review existing legislative and policy frameworks with the intent to design a new legislation for the TVET sector.

Reflecting on the World Teachers Day International theme “Valuing Teachers’ Voice: Towards a New Social Contract for Education”, Dr. Rodie reiterates the urgency of engaging teachers to address challenges they face and, more importantly, acknowledging the benefits from knowledge and input teachers bring to the education.

He said it is worthwhile to reflect on teachers’ valuable contribution to our education system.

Teachers celebrating the World Teachers Day with cultural performances.