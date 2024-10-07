Industry Dance Awards - Gala of the Stars Honors Dance Legends and Supports Cancer Fight

Official poster for the 2024 Industry Dance Awards Gala of the Stars, benefiting Dancers Against Cancer, featuring event details and sponsor logos. Promotional poster for the 2024 Industry Dance Awards Gala of the Stars, featuring Liza Minnelli as the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Promotional poster for the 2024 Industry Dance Awards Gala of the Stars, featuring Paula Abdul as the Paula Abdul Legacy Award recipient.

An enchanting evening honoring dance legends and supporting Dancers Against Cancer, hosted by Maks Chmerkovskiy.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dancers Against Cancer is thrilled to announce the inaugural Industry Dance Awards - Gala of the Stars , set to take place at the prestigious Beverly Hilton on October 9, 2024. This landmark event celebrates exceptional achievements in TV, Broadway, film, and dance philanthropy, bringing together the brightest stars in the industry to support dancers battling cancer.Hosted by the worldwide dance icon and former “Dancing With the Stars” alum, Maks Chmerkovskiy , the event is executive produced by Noah Lands, and spearheaded by Industry Dance Awards’ President, Adrian Ruiz. The Gala of the Stars aims to bridge the gap between dance competition communities and professional dance industries, highlighting the significant contributions of artists across various platforms.This year’s gala is directed by the esteemed Amy Tinkham, known for her innovative direction in major dance and music productions, ensuring an evening of spectacular performances and heartfelt tributes. Jessalynn Siwa, Director of Philanthropy, plays a pivotal role in aligning the event’s vision with its charitable goals, emphasizing community support and extensive outreach.Honorees of the Night Include:• Liza Minnelli, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award for her enduring impact on the world of entertainment.• Parris Goebel, honored with the Dance Innovator Award for her groundbreaking work in choreography that transcends traditional dance boundaries.• Kyle Hanagami, celebrated with the Vanguard Award for his inspirational influence in the dance community.• Jamal Sims, bestowed the Trail Blazer Award for his pioneering contributions to dance and choreography.• Paula Abdul, who will be honored with the first Paula Abdul Legacy Award, recognizing her monumental impact and legacy in dance.Among the distinguished guests are JoJo Siwa, Mollee Gray, Brian Friedman, Abby Lee Miller, Jade Barnes, Emily Smith, Tabitha D’Umo (Nappytabs), Cassie Bartho, Vincent Patterson, Adam Shankman, and social media sensations Cat & Nat. Special guest Autumn Miller will also grace the event, adding to the star-studded attendee list.The Industry Dance Awards - Gala of the Stars not only serves as a platform to honor these luminaries but also functions as the main annual fundraiser for Dancers Against Cancer. This initiative aims to provide crucial support and hope to dancers and their families affected by cancer, showcasing the dance community’s solidarity and resilience.Join us for a night of celebration, inspiration, and philanthropy as we unite to support a noble cause and enjoy performances that promise to captivate and enchant.For more information, please contact:Bill Wackermann, Lead PRWackermann & Partnersbw@wackermannpartners.com(917) 658-9278

Industry Dance Awards Highlights

