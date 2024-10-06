Rescue Teams Continue to Locate Survivors as Communications Improve and More Military Assets Join Storm Response Efforts

Air search and rescue teams flew 48 additional missions on Saturday, locating 39 survivors stranded in Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene brought catastrophic flooding to the region. So far 6,586 people and counting have been rescued, evacuated or assisted by search and rescue teams since the storm hit.

Almost 50 search and rescue teams have deployed more than 1,600 responders to the region over the past 10 days. Local and state emergency responders now have the assistance of approximately 1,700 North Carolina National Guard and 1,000 active-duty military personnel.

“Continuing search and rescue missions in rough terrain, better communications and more resources on the ground are helping as we race to find missing people, reunite families and coordinate the delivery of supplies,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “The people of Western North Carolina are strong, and they deserve every bit of help we can get them. I’m so grateful for everyone stepping up to help as we dig out from this unprecedented storm.”

At Gov. Cooper’s request, nearly 1,000 soldiers from Fort Liberty and Fort Campbell have been mobilized to assist with search and rescue and coordination of air traffic to ensure the safety of relief missions. They are partnering with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to help speed the clearing of roads, and with county emergency managers to distribute commodities including food and water. An additional 500 active-duty soldiers will join those already deployed.

Communications in the region are improving rapidly, making it easier to identify help needed by communities and people. Cellphone providers reported significant gains in service coverage Sunday, with an estimated 80% of access to cell service in the region restored. Federal Emergency Management Agency teams will install a fiber optic cable to support telecom partners in restoring communications to the remaining inaccessible areas. An additional 30 Starlink satellite systems have arrived and will support search and rescue efforts underway at the North Carolina Emergency Response Center and at mobile locations.

People and crews in hard hit areas are urged to be careful when removing debris, to ensure they do not disrupt fiber optic cables or cell tower infrastructure critical to keeping communications open. People in the area should restart their cell phones periodically to allow the devices to reconnect to repaired infrastructure.

North Carolina National Guard and Military Response

Gov. Cooper activated more than 1,700 North Carolina National Guard soldiers and airmen who are conducting ongoing search and rescue operations and delivering critical supplies. Active-duty military personnel and equipment requested by the Governor are now also part of response efforts.

National Guard and military personnel from NC and other states are operating more than 50 helicopters and more than 716 specialized vehicles in Western North Carolina to facilitate these missions. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is helping to assess water and wastewater plants and dams. Residents can track the status of the public water supply in their area through a website launched on Saturday.

FEMA Assistance

More than $30.2 million in FEMA Individual Assistance funds have been paid so far to Western NC disaster survivors and more than 96,747 people have registered for Individual Assistance. Nearly 1,700 people are now housed in hotels through FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance. Federal partners have delivered more than 6.1 million liters of water and more than 4.1 individual meals in North Carolina to support both responders and people living in the affected communities.

More than 700 FEMA staff are in the state to help with the western North Carolina relief effort. In addition to search and rescue and providing commodities, they are meeting with disaster survivors in shelters and neighborhoods to provide rapid access to relief resources. They can be identified by their FEMA logo apparel and federal government identification.

The Major Disaster Declaration requested by Governor Cooper and granted by President Biden now includes 27 North Carolina counties (Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey) and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

North Carolinians can apply for Individual Assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362 from 7am to 11pm daily or by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov, or by downloading the FEMA app. FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs.

Help from Other States

More than 1,600 responders from 35 state and local agencies have performed 102 missions supporting the response and recovery efforts through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). This includes public health nurses, emergency management teams supporting local governments, veterinarians, teams with search dogs and more.

Beware of Misinformation

North Carolina Emergency Management and local officials are cautioning the public about false Helene reports and misinformation being shared on social media. NCEM has launched a fact versus rumor response webpage to provide factual information in the wake of this storm. FEMA also has a rumor response webpage.

Food, Water and Commodity Points of Distribution

Efforts continue to provide food, water and basic necessities to residents in affected communities, using both ground resources and air drops from the NC National Guard. More than 20,000 hot meals a day are being prepared and served by mobile kitchens. Food, water and commodity points of distribution are open throughout western North Carolina. For information on these sites in your community, visit your local emergency management and local government social media and websites or visit ncdps.gov/Helene.

Missing Persons

To report a missing person or request non-emergency support, please call NC 211 or 1-888-892-1162 if calling from out-of-state. NC 211 also has a registry page for missing persons and welfare check requests.

Shelters

A total of 22 shelters are open in Western North Carolina and Saturday night served more than 825 people and 94 pets.

Storm Damage Cleanup

If your home has damages and you need assistance with clean up, please call Crisis Cleanup for access to volunteer organizations that can assist you at 844-965-1386.

Power Outages

Across Western North Carolina, approximately 142,000 customers remained without power at 12:30 p.m., down from a peak of more than 1 million. Overall power outage numbers will fluctuate up and down as power crews temporarily take circuits or substations offline to make repairs and restore additional customers.

Road Closures

Travel remains dangerous, with approximately 650 roads closed as of Sunday morning. More than 100 of those roads are primary routes connecting the region. As connectivity and reporting measures improve, these number may increase.

NCDOT is asking people to avoid unnecessary travel to or in Western North Carolina. NCDOT has posted at ncdot.gov an interstate detour map for travelers to avoid western N.C. NCDOT currently has more than 2,050 employees and 1,100 pieces of equipment working on more than 3,200 damaged road sites.

Fatalities

Seventy-seven storm-related deaths have been confirmed in North Carolina by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner. We expect that this number will continue to rise over the coming days. The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will continue to confirm numbers twice daily. If you have an emergency or believe that someone is in danger, please call 911. To report that you have been unable to reach a person in Western North Carolina, please call 211.

Volunteers and Donations

Due to dangerous road conditions and the need to maintain open routes for emergency operations, travel to Western North Carolina is strongly discouraged. Instead, consider the following options for donations and volunteer opportunities:

If you would like to donate to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, visit nc.gov/donate. Donations will help to support local nonprofits working on the ground.

For information on volunteer opportunities, please visit nc.gov/volunteernc

Additional Assistance

There is no right or wrong way to feel in response to the trauma of a hurricane. If you have been impacted by the storm and need someone to talk to, call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990. Help is also available to anyone, anytime in English or Spanish through a call, text or chat to 988. Learn more at 988Lifeline.org.

If you are seeking a representative from the North Carolina Joint Information Center, please email ncempio@ncdps.gov or call 919-825-2599.

For general information, access to resources, or answers to frequently asked questions, please visit ncdps.gov/helene.

If you are seeking information on resources for recovery help for a resident impacted from the storm, please email IArecovery@ncdps.gov.

