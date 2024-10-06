Submit Release
Toys for Tots: Bringing Back the Joy of the Holidays for Our Children

The First Lady Wella Foundation, in collaboration with the Office of the Governor and Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, invites you to take part in the annual Toys for Tots campaign. Your donation of a new, unwrapped toy will help brighten the holidays for children in need.

Donations can be delivered to the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs Office or the CNMI Women’s Affairs Office, with a deadline of December 13, 2024.

The Toys for Tots Drive-Thru Distribution will be held on Friday, December 20, 2024, at the Office of the Governor – Juan A. Sablan Memorial Building, starting at 5:00 PM, while supplies last. Let’s make this holiday season unforgettable for our community’s children.

